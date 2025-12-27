As we close another year, I would like to thank everyone who reads, subscribes, or has purchased an ad, a coffee, a book, or a paid subscription. Without all of you, there would be no American Faith and Freedom blog! Thanks to all your comments, shares, and Substack Notes, we grew to nearly 4,000 subscribers and followers in 2025. We are now read in all 50 states and 69 foreign countries. So, sit back on this last Saturday of the year and take a look at this countdown of our most popular posts… perhaps you missed one!

~ Jim McCraigh

The Left’s Love Affair with Incompetent Women Jim McCraigh · Jan 18 By now, we have all seen the news about the most destructive wildfires in Los Angeles history. Evacuation orders have impacted tens of thousands of people, and toxic smoke is affecting millions more. Power outages are widespread, and looters are out in force. Millions of dollars in rescue equipment are just sitting in a lot unused because the fire depar… Read full story

Beware of New Thought "Christianity" Jim McCraigh · May 17 Millions of people, including many who identify as Christians, think of Oprah Winfrey as some sort of spiritual guru. She quotes scripture, talks about God’s love, and says she believes in Jesus and the Gospel. But what she advocates is very much at odds with Biblical Christianity. Read full story

Beware of Joyce Meyer Jim McCraigh · Mar 29 I bear no ill will toward Joyce Meyer, a charismatic Prosperity Gospel/Word of Faith teacher. But sadly, she teaches a false gospel that focuses on what we deserve from God, rather than what we owe Him. Read full story

Beware of Paula White Jim McCraigh · Jun 28 In February of this year, Donald Trump appointed Paula White to lead his White House Faith Office. White’s only qualification seems to be that she is a blonde woman who is younger than Trump.To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber… Read full story

