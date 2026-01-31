Editor’s Note... As in previous years, registration links will only be provided for conferences rated as “Recommended”. More conferences will be added as information becomes available. Any changes will be noted on this page. If you are not yet subscribed, click the link at the end of this post to receive all updates!

The 2026 Christian Conference season is now getting underway. What may appear to be an ideal opportunity to fellowship with other believers for gospel-centered teaching and worship may not always be the case…

Notice that most, if not all, of the “not recommended” conferences do not teach the Gospel according to Jesus Christ but a counterfeit version with nothing in common with the real thing... At several of these conferences, attendees will hear speakers who reject sound Biblical doctrine in favor of wokeness, the prosperity gospel, and social gospel heresy.

Too many of these conferences will dilute and twist Scripture to ensure it’s “woke” enough to fill the seats. Others will promote critical race theory, extreme environmentalism, social justice, affirmation of homosexuality, the Enneagram, Creation Care, mysticism, open borders, abortion, gender identity, and false unity. In many cases, they teach the world’s values rather than the absolute truth of Scripture. Again, this year, there is no shortage of conferences this season, leading people away from the true Gospel.

The good news is that there are some good ones out there…

In the New Testament, John warned about anyone associating with or promoting false teachers…

Anyone who goes too far and does not remain in the teaching of Christ does not have God; the one who remains in the teaching has both the Father and the Son. 10 If anyone comes to you and does not bring this teaching, do not receive him into your house, and do not give him a greeting; 11 for the one who gives him a greeting participates in his evil deeds. (2 John 9-1)

GUIDE TO THE RATINGS…

Before attending or promoting a specific conference to your church congregation, three questions must be asked. Since not all conferences have published their 2026 speaker lists yet, check them out before registering. Also, be aware that some conferences have similar-sounding names with very different agendas. In the next section, find a list of resources you can use to determine if the conference is promoting false teachers.

Who are the Featured Speakers?

In addition to the ones not recommended here or in the listings below, there are over 30 more listed at the very end of this guide…

Here are three more excellent resources to help determine this:

https://www.so4j.com/false-teachers/

https://michellelesley.com/popular-false-teachers

https://www.thewanderingpilgrims.com/teachers-to-avoid

Are Any of The Conference Speakers Associated With Any of The Following?

Not recommended are presenters associated with, but not limited to: The Social Gospel, The New Apostolic Reformation (NAR), the Word of Faith Movement, the Gospel Coalition, White Guilt, Black Lives Matter, DEI, BLM, The Southern Baptist Convention, Creation Care, Revoice, Braver Angels, Bethel, Passion, Hillsong, Renovus, Lifeway, Kenneth Copeland Ministries, Lakewood Church, and Elevation Church.

THE 2026 GUIDE

This year, we have grouped the “recommended” conferences in one section, the “not recommended” events in another, and the “not rated” in a third to make it easier for you to use this guide.

Recommended:

SOLA - COUNTRYSIDE CONFERENCE 2026… RECOMMENDED

This year’s conference will be held at 250 Countryside Court, Southlake, Texas, Feb 20-22, 2026. This conference on the Solas… foundational biblical truths recovered in the Reformation that must continue to shape the church and our lives today. Together, we will be reminded of the sufficiency and authority of Scripture alone and the gospel it proclaims: salvation by grace alone, through faith alone, in Christ alone, to the glory of God alone. Speakers will include Tom Pennington, Dr. Nathan Busenitz, Dr. Ian Hamilton, and Dr. Joel Beeke. There will also be an associated kids conference program will be available with pre-registration for children 5th grade and under.

https://countrysidebible.org/conference

KING’S DOMAIN CONFERENCE... RECOMMENDED

The next King’s Domain Conference is scheduled for 2027.

GENDERED EDUCATION: RAISING YOUNG MEN AND WOMEN…RECOMMENDED

Feb 28, 2026, from 9am–12pm EST at NKY, 638 Highland Avenue, Fort Thomas, KY. There is no one right method for educating all children. But here's what we can be sure of… Government schools aren't the answer for how to raise up kids who love and fear God. And it is now clear that public schools are ground zero for the indoctrination of children into the LGBTQ cult. There is a better alternative. See details at https://ctkcincy.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/3143548

SPEAKING THE TRUTH IN LOVE CONFERENCE 2026… RECOMMENDED

This year’s conference will be held January 30 to February 1, 2026, at Founders Baptist Church in Spring, Texas. This year, the Speaking the Truth in Love “Pilgrim’s Progress” Conference is hosted by Richard Caldwell, Pastor-Teacher of Founders Baptist Church in Houston, TX, and founder of Walking in Grace Ministries. For this year’s conference, we are excited to welcome back Conrad Mbewe, Pastor of Kabwata Baptist Church in Lusaka, Zambia, H.B. Charles Jr., Pastor of Shiloh Metropolitan Baptist Church in Jacksonville, FL, Phil Johnson, Executive Director of Grace to You, Jason Allen, President of Midwester Baptist Theological Seminary, Phillip De Courcy, Pastor of Kindred Community Church in Anaheim, CA, and Paul Lamey, Pastor of Grace Community Church in Huntsville, AL. For more information, go to https://www.truthinlove.org/

XL CONFERENCE 2026: EXCELENCE IN LEADERSHIP… RECOMMENDED

The 2026 XL Ministries Conference with Rocky Wyatt will be held February 20-21 at Countryside Bible Church in Southlake, Texas. Attendees will learn about the responsibility of the local church to train and equip men and women to fulfill the Great Commission. More information at: https://xlministries.org/conference/

THE SHEPERDS CONFERENCE... RECOMMENDED

OVERFLOW ONLY REMAINS… March 4 - 6, 2026, in Sun Valley, California… Sponsored by Grace Community Church. The mission of the Shepherd’s Conference is to provide the opportunity for men in church leadership to be challenged in their commitment to biblical ministry and to find encouragement together as servants of the Chief Shepherd. A full conference schedule will be available online closer to the conference. Conference recordings may be available after the conference at https://www.shepherdsconference.org/media

TRUTH AND LIFE CONFERENCE 2026... RECOMMENDED

SOLD OUT The 2026 Truth & Life Conference will be open to the public, making it possible for alumni and anyone interested in expository preaching to attend the three-day event at Grace Community Church in Simi Valley, California. Minimally priced tickets are expected to go on sale soon to cover basic event costs, with scholarships and discounts available. Visit www.masters.edu/truth-and-life

G3 NATIONAL AND REGIONAL CONFERENCES... GENERALLY RECOMMENDED

For more information on these upcoming conferences, go to https://g3min.org/events/

LIGONIER’S THE WAY THE TRUTH AND THE LIFE CONFERENCE 2026... RECOMMENDED

The 2026 “Crucial Questions” This national conference will be held on April 9–11, 2026, at the Rosen Shingle Creek Hotel in Orlando. Lodging is available at the venue. Ligonier was founded by the late R.C. Sproul to proclaim, teach, and defend the holiness of God in all its fullness to as many people as possible. More information at https://www.ligonier.org/2026

MADE IN HIS IMAGE CONFERENCE… RECOMMENDED

On Saturday, April 11, 2026, from 9:30 am - 2:00 pm. Heritage Reformed Baptist Church, 5715 Market Ave N, Canton, OH. This is a pro-life conference & celebration breakfast for men, women, & teens 14 & older. More at https://www.wogcchurch.org/events/made-in-his-image--44/2026-04-11

Not Recommended:

THE 2026 HOLY SPIRIT CONFERENCE... NOT RECOMMENDED

This Bethel-sponsored event will be held in March. In the past, this conference featured Benny Hinn; Michael Koulianos, Hinn’s son-in-law and the founder of Jesus Image and Jesus Image Church; Jessica Koulianos, Hinn’s daughter and the director of The Jesus School. Also scheduled to appear are John Arnott, a false NAR apostle who pastored Toronto Vineyard church at the time of the unbiblical “Toronto blessing,’ as well as the founder of Catch The Fire Network of Churches, and Steve Witt, Senior Leader of Bethel Cleveland, who is part of Harvest Apostolic network. Bethel “Church”, headquartered in Redding, California, is home to an assortment of bizarre, charismatic, and false teachings, including little god theology, prophetic cards, Satanic treasure hunts, and the idea that Adam created the animals in the Garden of Eden. Steer clear of anything to do with Benny Hinn and Bethel.

C3 CONFERENCE 2026… NOT RECOMMENDED

This February event in Grapevine, TX is not to be confused with the G3 Conferences. Features Ed Young and Eric Metaxas.

THE GLOBAL PROPHETIC SUMMIT 2026… NOT RECOMMENDED

Previous year’s events have included Lou Engle, Todd White, and a host of others. Past conferences have featured “Slain in the Spirit” type situations. Be advised that many instances of being slain in the Spirit are fakes or responses to another’s touch or to the motion of the speaker’s arm… which are not biblical. True Biblical fallings down were a person’s reaction to what he saw in a vision or an event beyond ordinary happenings, such as the transfiguration of Christ in Matthew 17:6.

POWER AND LOVE CONFERENCE 2026…. NOT RECOMMENDED

This year’s conferences will be held in at least 7 U.S. cities across the U.S. and one in Puerto Rico. Todd White is the main speaker at each venue. White has suggested that church membership candidates be required to cast out demons from a possessed person on stage during their membership class. He is also a fake faith healer who practices on-stage deceptions, including leg-lengthening.

IF GATHERING... NOT RECOMMENDED

One night only in February in Dallas, Texas. Launched in 2014, the IF Gathering is a two-day women’s conference hosted by its founder, Jennie Allen. Past gatherings have reached 144 countries in 6,500 different locations. The conference regularly features several female preachers/pastors as speakers who promote the Woke Church movement and the Prosperity Gospel. In the past, the IF Gathering has featured teachers who seem ignorant of even basic doctrinal standards.

Jennie Allen promotes the Enneagram, a non-scriptural way to identify one’s “true self” to reach spiritual freedom. This conflicts with the Biblical concept of submitting to God’s word. Allen believes that she and other women should preach not just to other women but also to men. (1 Timothy 2:12 explicitly prohibits this.)

Past IF Gatherings feature speakers who seem to preach about anything other than the actual Gospel. Here are just three…

Christine Caine from Hillsong promotes several New Age practices condemned in the Bible, including the pagan practice of witchcraft. She actively endorses the Word of Faith movement, believing that man’s spoken words can manipulate God to gain what we want.

David Platt has taken a sharp turn from biblical fidelity and embraced the social justice movement. David Platt is a questionable teacher who refers to “accepting Jesus into your heart” as superstitious and unbiblical.

Lauren Chandler regularly partners with and has been endorsed by other known false teachers.

LIFE SURGE EXPERIENCE CONFERENCES... NOT RECOMMENDED

Scheduled to take place in cities around the U.S. throughout 2026. Featured speakers likely include Lysa Terkeurst, Priscilla Shirer, Christine Caine (each woman mentioned elsewhere in this guide), and a host of other celebrities, athletes, and motivational speakers. The Life Surge Experience purports to teach attendees how to create and multiply financial resources for Kingdom Impact. Many of the Life Surge Experiences will feature Bethel music, designed to lure people into the apostate Bethel system.

LIVING PROOF LIVE CONFERENCES 2026... NOT RECOMMENDED

These conferences feature Beth Moore. Moore is the dean of female false teachers who was once urged by John MacArthur to “go home” rather than remain in open rebellion against God. She continues to preach to men in violation of 1 Timothy 2:12. She refuses to acknowledge that homosexuality is sinful and claims direct and private revelation from God. More on Beth Moore’s teachings.

IN-PERSON FLOURISH GATHERING 2026... NOT RECOMMENDED

No dates or speakers announced for 2026. Sponsored by Emily Nelson’s Flourish Collective, this conference is steeped in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), racism, and social gospel nonsense. The organization also provides woke materials for young children. DEI, racism, and the social gospel are not biblical in any way, shape, or form.

THE FLOURISH CONFERENCE, OAKLAND... NOT RECOMMENDED

Yet another event aimed at women, this conference is not to be confused with the In-Person Flourish Gathering in Oakland, California. Some of the speakers for past events were Hannah Ouellette, who claims to be a “pastor” at Thrive Church in Lone Tree, Colorado. Another is Zai Chandler, a woman who also claims the title of Senior Pastor along with her husband at Union Church, an organization with multiple locations in Maryland and Virginia. Avoid women who claim to be pastors.

THE 2026 HOPE TOGETHER CONFERENCE… NOT RECOMMENDED

Scheduled in October in Dallas, Texas. This year features Lisa Harper who often twists and mishandles Scripture (when she uses it at all). Past speakers include Sheila Walsh, Christine Caine, Joel Osteen, and Jenny Allen. Allen promotes the Enneagram, a non-scriptural way to identify one’s “true self” to reach spiritual freedom. Christine Caine from Hillsong promotes several New Age practices condemned in the Bible, including the pagan practice of witchcraft. She actively endorses the Word of Faith movement, believing that man’s spoken words can manipulate God to gain what we want.

THE GOSPEL COALITION TGC 26 CONFERENCE… NOT RECOMMENDED

The Gospel Coalition 2026 conference will be held in June in Indianapolis, Indiana. Featured speakers include Jen Wilkin, along with several others. Stay home…

THE PASSION “CALL ON HEAVEN” CONFERENCE... NOT RECOMMENDED

Next conference in early 2027… The conference is for 18-25-year-olds from across the nation and worldwide to gather together to “Call On Heaven”.

Lou and Shelley Giglio promote the Passion Conference. Giglio promotes his version of “little god” theology… the belief that we humans have the potential to become divine like God. He preaches that “divinity” exists in our DNA and “heaven is inside of us”. This teaching is blatantly false and similar to Mormonism. It sounds eerily like what the serpent said to Eve in the Garden of Eden (Genesis 3:1), resulting in the fall of man.

Past Passion Conferences have featured a highly questionable speaker lineup, including Christine Caine (see IF Gathering above) and John Crowder. Crowder emerged from the unbiblical New Apostolic Reformation movement (NAR), which emphasizes experience over Scripture, mysticism over doctrine, and modern-day “apostles” over the inerrant text of the Bible. His teachings include operating in trances, mysticism, signs and wonders, and more.

One past speaker, Jackie Hill Perry, promotes the cult of the Evangelical Sexual Revolution and the blasphemy of Bethel Church. She is an open lesbian who married a man despite her continued attraction to women. Perry is a false teacher spreading a false gospel while hiding behind the facade of Christian jargon… Again, while popular, this event’s approach to faith and worship dilutes the gospel and transforms it into a wrong-headed appeal of emotionalism and social activism.

GOING BEYOND: LIVE WITH PRISCILLA SHIRER... NOT RECOMMENDED

Sponsored by Lifeway, Going Beyond Live Conference will be held in at least five U.S. cities in 2026. Sadly, Priscilla Shirer gets the Trinity wrong, promotes mysticism, and preaches at Joel Osteen’s Church. She has also partnered with the Prosperity Gospel and Word of Faith teacher T.D. Jakes to promote Social Justice nonsense that has no place in any church. Priscilla Shirer is the daughter of the famous Evangelical preacher Tony Evans. Shirer insists on preaching to and teaching men... which is unbiblical. She also claims to receive extra-biblical revelation from God.

THE GATHERING OF FAITH-DRIVEN ENTREPRENEURS... NOT RECOMMENDED

The Online Faith-Driven Entrepreneur Conference is billed for “those looking to use their capital for good”. Judging by the speaker lineup, it has more to do with business than faith, with a false teacher or two thrown in for good measure. One past speaker is David Platt, who, as mentioned above (IF Gathering), is a questionable teacher who refers to “accepting Jesus into your heart” as superstitious and unbiblical. Rapper Lecrae, who has mocked a man for sharing the Gospel, is also associated with this Gathering. If you really want to do good with your capital, don’t go and instead donate the registration fee to the widows and orphans fund at your church.

THE UNCONDITIONAL CONFERENCE... NOT RECOMMENDED

No dates have been released for the 2026 Unconditional Conference. Held at Northpoint Church in Alpharetta, GA, 2023’s conference featured Embracing the Journey from Saddleback Church in southern California. The Unconditional Conference is for parents of LGBTQ children to positively affirm their child’s sexual identity. One of the past speakers was Brian Nietzel, who, according to his Facebook page, is still openly and actively involved in a homosexual relationship. Nietzel is the founder of Renovus, an organization dedicated to advancing queer theology and homosexual affirmation within the Church. Andy Stanley routinely and falsely promotes Nietzel’s unbiblical personal beliefs as gospel truth.

JOYCE MEYER’S LOVE LIFE WOMEN’S CONFERENCE 2026... NOT RECOMMENDED

This year’s conference is scheduled for October 2026, in Tampa, FL. Sadly, Joyce Meyer regularly teaches the Word of Faith (Prosperity Gospel), mishandles Scripture, and partners with several false teachers. Also featured this year will be Lisa Harper and Christine Caine, proponents of the false Word of Faith (Prosperity Gospel). Find more on Joyce Meyer here.

HOPE TOGETHER CONFERENCE 2026… NOT RECOMMENDED

Scheduled in October 2026, at Watters Creek Convention Center in Allen, Texas. Last year, scheduled speakers included Christine Caine and Jenny Allen. Allen promotes the Enneagram, a non-scriptural way to identify one’s “true self” to reach spiritual freedom. Christine Caine from Hillsong promotes several New Age practices condemned in the Bible, including the pagan practice of witchcraft. She actively endorses the Word of Faith movement, believing that man’s spoken words can manipulate God to gain what we want.

Not Yet Rated:

ARC Conference 2026... NOT RATED AT THIS TIME

The Association of Related Churches (ARC) annual conference is scheduled in April 2026, in Charleston, SC. The event is designed to bring together church pastors, leaders, and future planters of ARC churches. A list of featured speakers has not been released as of this writing; however, last year’s conference included Priscilla Shirer.

Summary...

Regarding the videos of these conferences or their remote feeds... picking and choosing certain segments to suggest to one’s church membership doesn’t work for two reasons. First, a true and accurate teacher of the Gospel would not associate with these conference promoters, nor would they ever appear on stage with them. Secondly, many new believers and pre-Christians lack the spiritual discernment necessary to avoid being exposed to other conference speakers who may be teaching a false gospel.

The health of one’s church can often be determined by which conferences a church’s leadership promotes to its members. Sadly, many of them do not teach the Gospel according to Jesus Christ, but a counterfeit version that has nothing in common with the real thing...

More Questionable or False Teachers… Who Are NOT Recommended

Andy Stanley

Benny Hinn

Bill Johnson

Bryce Crawford

Charlie Shamp

Darren Stott

David Digga Hernandez

David Harris Jr.

David Platt

David Turner

Dr. Michael Brown

Hank Kunneman

Isaiah Saldivar

J. D. Greear

Jennifer Welch

Jessica Koulianos

Jim Heidrick

Jonathan Cahn

Joseph Z.

Josh Millis

Kat Kerr

Katherine Krick

Kathy DeGraw

Kenneth Copeland

Kynan Bridges

Levi Lusko

Matt Cruz

Mike Signorelli

Paula White

Robert Morris

Ross Johnston

Russell Moore

Shawn Bolz

Shane Winnings

Todd White

Uebert Angel

Vlad Savchuk