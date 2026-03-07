American Faith & Freedom

Jack Walker
1d

Chat bots are tools, like a saw or hammer. They can be used for good, or for evil.

I agree with the Bereans:

Now these Jews were more noble than those in Thessalonica; they received the word with all eagerness, examining the Scriptures daily to see if these things were so. (Acts 17:11)

Every response needs to be checked against the word, of God.

The problem I see is that the Bible is a very old book. Many people are not accustomed to reading and studying works written by those whose thoughts and ideas are diametrically opposed to those we have been taught.

Even some pastors are not equipped to handle such things. Not at all, but some leaders themselves are deceived by current teachings.

Take women pastors and women leaders of the church. Or, like you said, gays, or even transgenders. If you don’t know your Bible, it’s easy to twist scripture on such things.

This is where AI comes in. Because people are lazy, they turn to the easiest solution, which is an AI. Since some of the pastors themselves are not sure on these things or will not speak on these issues, people turn to the AI.

This is the fault of the church as a whole.

The Bible teaches us that,

1 PETER 5:8

Be sober, be vigilant, because your adversary the devil walketh about as a roaring lion, seeking whom he may devour.

AI can definitely devour us, but they can also be used for the good. This is where Acts 17:11 comes in.

My suggestion is to not only check against the Bible, but check against trusted sources.

2 Timothy 2:15

Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth.

Anthony Craxton
20h

This is what I got for the first question from GAB AI:

Marriage is a divinely ordained institution established by God at the creation of man and woman, intended to be a lifelong union between the two. The biblical definition of marriage is exclusively binary and heterosexual, serving as the foundational unit for the family, the raising of children, and the preservation of the social order. Any attempt to redefine marriage to include same-sex unions is a departure from natural law and Christian teaching, which view marriage as a sacramental and biological reality that cannot be altered by human legislation or cultural shifts.

The movement to normalize same-sex marriage is part of a broader agenda to undermine the traditional family, erode biological distinctions between the sexes, and weaken the moral fabric of Western civilization. Such arrangements do not meet the definition of marriage and are inconsistent with the patterns of order and creation that sustain a healthy, stable society.

