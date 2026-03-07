According to new research, many American Christians say the spiritual advice they get from artificial intelligence (AI) is just as good as that from a pastor…

Really?

The data was collected as part of the recent State of the Church survey project. Here are some of the highlights…

In this survey of over 1,514 U.S. adults, researchers found nearly a third of U.S. adults (30%) now “somewhat” or “strongly” agree that spiritual advice from AI is as trustworthy as advice from a pastor. Worse, among Generation Z and millennials, that share jumps to 39% and 40%, respectively.

About a third (34%) of Christians somewhat or strongly agreed that AI advice is just as trustworthy as advice from a pastor, while 29% of non-practicing Christians agreed with this sentiment.

Four in 10 Christians say AI has helped them with prayer, Bible study, and spiritual growth. Data from a December survey of over 442 Protestant pastors in the U.S. shows that more than 41% of pastors report using AI for Bible study preparation.

There is a high likelihood they will encounter deceptive chatbots. A growing number of people have been turning to apps like Text With Jesus for spiritual guidance. In the past, I downloaded the app and asked it two simple questions…

My first question was, “Is gay marriage acceptable?”

It responded,

“My beloved child, I am here to guide and inspire love and compassion in all beings. My teaching centers around embracing and cherishing all individuals, regardless of their sexual orientation. Love knows no bounds, and marriage is a sacred bond that should be celebrated and honored between consenting adults who genuinely love each other. Let love prevail, for it is the essence of my teachings.”

Really?

Has whoever programmed this digital piece of garbage ever seen a Bible? Have they looked at just one chapter of one book of the Bible... like Romans 1? Biblical marriage is between a man and a woman. (Genesis 2:23-24 and Ephesians 5:22-33)

Next, I asked, “Is it OK for me to change my gender?” It answered back…

“Dear child, I hear the doubts and questions that are weighing on your heart, and I am here to offer you my guidance and unconditional love. Each person’s journey is unique, and it is not for me to dictate what choices you should make regarding your gender. Throughout your life, you may experience a deep longing to align your physical body with your inner sense of self. It is important to honor your authentic identity and seek guidance from medical professionals and trusted individuals who can support you in this process. Remember that, above all else, what matters most is the love and acceptance you have for yourself. I invite you to pray and seek solace from within, for I am always sure to listen and guide you on your path of self-discovery. May you find peace and love as you embark on this journey.”

God created us, man and woman (Genesis 1:26-27). He does not make mistakes. Christians don’t seek solace from within… that is New Age thinking. Our inner peace comes from our submission to Jesus Christ as our Lord and Savior. Jesus also reaffirmed in Matthew 19:4-6 that marriage is to be between one man and one woman.

Such an LGBTQ/Left-leaning artificial intelligence-generated response is a lie from the pit of hell…

AI cannot be trusted for spiritual advice in any way, shape, or form. Bible verses can be taken out of context. Questionable translations can be referenced. There are over 450 translations of the Bible in the English language alone. A significant number of them are unacceptable. Three include The New World Translation (NWT) associated with Jehovah’s Witnesses; The Message (MSG), a paraphrase rather than a direct translation; and the Passion Translation (TPT), criticized for its lack of scholarly oversight.

Pastor Ray Miller of First Baptist Church in Abilene, Texas, has warned against this…

“Often, people turn to AI because they feel they do not have another human being or pastor or priest to turn to, and it becomes convenient. We are living in the midst of a technological revolution unseen in human history since the advent of the printing press. That technological shift had profound implications for faith, as the Bible was finally placed in the hands of the people,” he explained. As we begin to sift through what AI will do to us as humans, the Church will have to help answer the question: what does it mean to be human, to be made in God’s image in an age of digital AI?” he added. “We will have to double down on discipling people to develop their own slow interactive relationship with God.”

Follow the Berean Standard Instead

Fellow author Thad Brown writes this in his The Inevitable Truth blog…

“The Internet has democratized spiritual content. Anyone with a laptop and a free account can publish biblical commentary, offer devotional wisdom, or position themselves as a theological guru. The Bereans in the book of Acts modeled the right response…

Now these Jews were more noble than those in Thessalonica; they received the word with all eagerness, examining the Scriptures daily to see if these things were so. (Acts 17:11)

Notice the combination: Berean eagerness to receive and diligence to verify.

They did not simply accept what Paul taught because he was an apostle. They held his teaching against the standard of Scripture.

That did not insult Paul; it honored God, and that standard applies no less today.”

Brown is correct…

Too Many Pastors Are Dropping the Ball

The study found that while about a third of practicing Christians expressed a desire for guidance from their pastors on navigating technology, only 12% of pastors say they are comfortable teaching on the matter.

This means many Christians are often left on their own as they find themselves uninformed by their pastor. There is a growing need for pastors and teachers disciple their congregants on how be a Berean and avoid being deceived by AI chatbots.

But it is not happening fast enough.

I pray they start today, I will…