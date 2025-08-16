Notice how they are still wearing face masks?

Jesus said to his disciples, “Occasions for sin are bound to come, but woe to anyone through whom they come! 2 It would be better for you if a millstone were hung around your neck and you were thrown into the sea than for you to cause one of these little ones to sin. 3 Be on your guard! If your brother or sister sins against you, rebuke them; and if they repent, forgive them. (Luke 17:1-3)

During a July 4, 2025, Democratic Socialists of America event, speakers argued, among other demonic nonsense, in favor of performing abortions in churches and dismantling the family unit.

The panel discussion “The Left and the Family: A Roundtable” was part of a Socialist Conference in Chicago. The group holds the anti-Christ position that

the nuclear family is “an inherently repressive, racist, and heterosexist institution that functionally reinforces and reproduces capitalism.”

Hetero-sexist? Sounds very LGBTQ+ to me…

Throughout the event, speakers linked capitalism and the nuclear family, calling both oppressive systems in need of transformation. Among them were Emily Janakiram of New York City for Abortion Rights, and the Portland chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) member, Olivia Katbi.

At the national level, the DSA seeks to build a democratic socialist movement in the United States, emphasizing inclusivity, social equity, and participatory democracy. It’s very important to note that these people are “all in” for the overtly communist Zohran Mamdani in New York City’s mayoral race.

Another speaker, Katie Gibson, claimed that children born into low-income families are “treated as if they have committed a crime,” and criticized the legal authority of parents, saying, “If you are born into a home headed by a Christian fundamentalist tyrant, for instance, you have the rights that that Christian fundamentalist tyrant gives you.” She also drew a comparison to President Donald Trump as a tyrant for children under state care.

Like the LGBTQ+ people, socialist leftists are coming for your children… to turn them into sick little socialists created in their own image. Their means… the public school system in America.

Really?

Guard your children…

