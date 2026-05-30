American Faith & Freedom

American Faith & Freedom

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The Watchman's avatar
The Watchman
10h

Good one today, Jim. Linking it @https://nothingnewunderthesun2016.com/

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1 reply by Jim McCraigh
Michael Swartz's avatar
Michael Swartz
16h

Remember, in life "vanity of vanities, all is vanity." Try as we might, there's no getting around the need for Divine assistance in this life.

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