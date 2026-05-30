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There are people all around us in churches who have convinced themselves that they are good people, doing good things, and becoming closer to God through their own actions.

They are wrong…

Since the fall of Adam and Eve, no matter how “good” we think we are, we cannot stand before a perfect God and defend our actions, thoughts, and deeds on our own.

To God, sin is sin...

God knows something about forgiveness that seems to escape most people. He didn’t allow His Son to be crucified to cover only selected sins. He did it for all of us and for all of our sins, not just the big ones. He has enough forgiveness in Him to forgive both murderers and hypocrites at the same time.

When we admit the mess we have created in our lives and look to Him for forgiveness, something incredible happens. Our lives change. We become filled with joy and peace that’s bigger than our money problems, the abusive actions of our past, and our shame and our guilt. It is a joy and a peace that can go beyond all that we could have ever asked or imagined.

However, there is a catch to this. We need to admit to our unworthiness in order to be worthy of forgiveness. We need to see the futility of our own works and accept His free gift of forgiveness. Only when we receive this gift in brokenness can we begin a new life built on God’s love. And it is only when we accept God’s forgiveness that we can start to see the pain of others as worthy of our forgiveness, our attention, our prayer, and our actions.

When Christ was teaching the Pharisees about the sin of the woman, He told them this:

"Therefore, I tell you, her many sins have been forgiven—for she loved much. But he who has been forgiven little loves little.” Then Jesus said to her, “Your sins are forgiven.” The other guests began to say among themselves, “Who is this who even forgives sins?” 50Jesus said to the woman, “Your faith has saved you; go in peace.” (Luke 7:47-50) NIV

In the past 24 hours, what things have been in your heart, your words, or your actions that might require God’s forgiveness?

I know that I do…

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