American Faith & Freedom

American Faith & Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Wolosik's avatar
David Wolosik
16h

True words Jim. Two facts.

1) Walz holds blame for this. After the Nashville shooting, Minnesota Catholic Conference Executive Director Jason Adkins and Minndependent President Tim Benz on April 14, 2023 asked Walz for security for nonpublic schools in Minnesota. They pointed out Jewish and Muslim schools were also being attacked. Despite an $18 billion budget surplus, Wala and the legislature didn't act.

2) Since May 2020, 521 Catholic Churches have been attacked in the U.S.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jim McCraigh
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Jim McCraigh
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture