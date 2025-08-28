28 And just as they did not see fit to acknowledge God any longer, God gave them over to a depraved mind, to do those things which are not proper, 29 being filled with all unrighteousness, wickedness, greed, evil; full of envy, murder, strife, deceit, malice; they are gossips, 30 slanderers, haters of God, insolent, arrogant, boastful, inventors of evil, disobedient to parents, 31 without understanding, untrustworthy, unloving, unmerciful; 32 and although they know the ordinance of God, that those who practice such things are worthy of death, they not only do the same, but also give hearty approval to those who practice them. (Romans 1:28-32)

Here we are again in the aftermath of yet another transgender school shooting, this time the target was the Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis. But this time it is different… the Democrats have exposed themselves as the party of unbridled evil.

Yesterday and today, they have responded to the school shooting by demeaning and mocking those Christians who pray during times of trouble… even when their children are the victims of violent attack. At the same time, others, including Mayor Frey of Minneapolis, immediately claimed the "trans community" is far more righteous than Christians.

Really?

Yes, depraved Democrat politicians and commentators do seek to "affirm" LGBTQ mental illness… but it has gone far past that. Democrats are now officially a death cult… supporting rapists, murderers, gang bangers, thieves, drug dealers, human traffickers, sexual perverts, abortion, euthanasia, and transgenderism over and above any and all of their victims.

Some actually blame victims for being hateful…

Where is their humanity?

They are also the party of lawlessness and chaos, as evidenced by their recent response to efforts to reduce crime in our nation’s capital… a true cult of demonic death and destruction.

The left’s self-righteousness will not save them. Only their turning to Christ can do that.

Pray for them… even if they mock you for doing so.

