American Faith & Freedom

American Faith & Freedom

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
4m

Maybe true as the scum that pretend to be our government rulers are the most foulest of humans. But in the trenches, where things really matter, I see something different and it ain't Paganism, per se.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
44m

The greatest trick the devil ever played was convincing the world he didn’t exist. Once people buy that lie, the rest is easy. Sin becomes “identity.” Paganism becomes “wellness.” Occultism becomes “spirituality.” Abortion becomes “healthcare.” Self-worship becomes “authenticity.” That’s not progress—it’s ancient rebellion with better branding. America was built on the belief that rights come from God, not government, not appetite, not the self. Remove God, and something darker fills the vacuum. Always. This isn’t superstition. It’s pattern recognition. A civilization that forgets the Devil exists eventually starts doing his work for him.

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