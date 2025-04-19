We don’t know what heaven looks like other than what we read in the Bible…

“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life. 17 For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but so that the world might be saved through him. 18 Whoever believes in him is not condemned, but whoever does not believe is condemned already, because he has not believed in the name of the only Son of God.” (John 3:16-18)

In almost all Christian churches, Easter Sunday is one of the two most attended days of the year (Christmas is the other). In many so-called churches, there will be light shows, smoke machines, loud music, and hip-hop dancers. Others will have kids outside in chicken costumes or LGBTQ+ affirmations by women “pastors”… anything but the Gospel.

But consider what one unknown author wrote…

“He was not baptized, never took communion, never went on a mission trip, never volunteered, and never gave money to a church.

He couldn’t even bend his knees to pray.

He didn’t say the sinner’s prayer and among other things, he was a sinner and worthy of death.

Jesus didn’t take away his pain, heal the man’s body, or smite his scoffers.

He had nothing to offer except his belief that Jesus was who He said He was.”

Who was he?

He was the thief on the cross next to Jesus who entered into paradise on the same day as Christ did…

How?

By recognizing Christ for who He was, admitting his own sinfulness, realizing that he had no other hope, and pleading for Jesus’ mercy on him… that he received through God’s grace that very day. There is no other way…

For by grace, you have been saved through faith. And this is not your own doing; it is the gift of God, 9 not a result of works, so that no one may boast. (Ephesians 2:8-9)

What about you?

