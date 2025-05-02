Keep falsehood and lies far from me; give me neither poverty nor riches, but

give me only my daily bread. (Proverbs 30:8)

Last fall’s “60 Minutes” interview of then-candidate Kamala Harris… now the subject of a $20 billion lawsuit by President Donald Trump… has been nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding edited interview. In his lawsuit, Trump charges that the interview was deceitfully edited to make Harris look smarter than she is.

And to think that “60 Minutes” was once a paragon of journalistic integrity…

We are not talking about editing out “ums” and “ahs” here, but the nefarious replacement of whole interview answers with better ones.

That kind of malicious editing…

In other words, a fake interview.

An Emmy for fake news?

Really?

Isn’t it just business as usual?

The Emmys will be awarded in late June. “60 Minutes” is competing with interviews with Celine Dion, Ketanji Brown Jackson, Pope Francis, and WNBA star Brittney Griner.

I’m rooting for anyone but the “60 Minutes” crowd…

Share

Leave a comment