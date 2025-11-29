American Faith & Freedom

JIm, last night I was thinking on the state of my faith and why, instead of feeling joy over the soon return of the Lord, I am in a near perpetual state of anger and disgust. It is not a good way to live and I am doing what I can: keeping my eyes on Jesus, praying, staying in my Bible, thinking of ways to glorify Him in my life, repenting when I am overwhelmed (which is often), and trying to limit my time in front of a screen which is a bit difficult since my business is inexorably tied to being on the computer.

The verses in 2 Peter 2 (the Berean Bible makes quite plain the meaning of these verses) have really hit me this morning: 4 For if God did not spare the angels when they sinned, but cast them deep into hell,a placing them in chains of darkness to be held for judgment; 5 if He did not spare the ancient world when He brought the flood on its ungodly people, but preserved Noah, a preacher of righteousness, among the eight; 6 if He condemned the cities of Sodom and Gomorrah to destruction,reducing them to ashes as an example of what is coming on the ungodly; 7 and if He rescued Lot, a righteous man distressed by the depraved conduct of the lawless 8 (for that righteous man, living among them day after day, was tormented in his righteous soul by the lawless deeds he saw and heard)— 9 if all this is so, then the Lord knows how to rescue the godly from trials and to hold the unrighteous for punishment on the day of judgment.

Particularly the words "and if He rescued Lot, a righteous man distressed by the depraved conduct of the lawless 8 (for that righteous man, living among them day after day, was tormented in his righteous soul by the lawless deeds he saw and heard)" describe what I, and many Believers are experiencing. The anger comes from the torment of the evil we are surrounded by. It IS "depraved", and yet people mock us and laugh at us when we warn them. The depravity is SO frustrating. We can clearly see that our world is terribly fallen.

Like Sodom and Gomorrah, destruction is near. I deeply grieve for my loved ones who are not yet saved. God will not exempt them from His righteous judgment.

I just bought a little book for my women's study group called '30 Days to Taming Your Tongue' by Deborah Smith Pegues. It helps me focus on my own words and behaviors. It requires me to discipline my thoughts so the words I speak are uplifting to others. When that isn't possible in an agitated state, which happens more and more, it helps me remember to remain silent.

Come quickly Lord Jesus!

Father forgive them for they know not what they do. Luke 23:34

