“Be angry, and yet do not sin; do not let the sun go down on your anger, 27 and do not give the devil an opportunity.” (Ephesians 4:26-27 NASB)

A lot of Americans are angry these days about a lot of things. Illegal immigration, crime, health care, poverty, inflation, interest rates, men in women’s locker rooms, and a multitude of other issues…

But not all anger is the same. Some anger is righteous, and some is not. Some anger can be incredibly destructive, both to the angry person and to those around them. And at other times, anger can be restorative.

Before I go too much farther, I know it’s easy to say these things and harder to do them. At least it is for me…

With that said, the question is, how do we know the difference?

Anger can be righteous if it is motivated by what angers God Himself… things like legitimate injustice, the harming of innocents, or hurting those too small or weak to protect themselves. Righteous anger and indignation are justly expressed when we are confronted with sin. Other examples would be anger toward those who cheat, those who sexually abuse children, groom autistic kids, or those who callously profit from human trafficking.

Righteous anger can be described as feelings that well up inside us when we see or hear of an offense against God taking place. (As always, sin is an offense against God.) An often-quoted passage about righteous anger describes Jesus turning over tables in the temple.

12 And Jesus entered the temple area and drove out all those who were selling and buying on the temple grounds, and He overturned the tables of the money-changers and the seats of those who were selling doves. 13 And He said to them, “It is written: My house will be called a house of prayer, but you are making it a den of robbers.” (Matthew 21:12-13).

Yes, He did turn over a few tables, but the point of His anger was not to harm anyone… but to be restorative to those who were willing to listen.

The vendors at those tables were grossly overcharging people who came to buy small animals for sacrifice at the temple. Most of those people could scarcely afford those animals, much less pay inflated prices for them. Jesus’ purpose was not to hurt or punish them, but to draw attention to the unrighteous things they were doing.

Jesus quoted two verses to them… Isaiah 56:7, about a house of prayer and Jeremiah 7:11, which reads “Has this house, which is called by My name, become a den of robbers in your sight? Behold, I Myself have seen it,” declares the Lord.

In the Old Testament, Nehemiah experienced righteous anger when he discovered the abuse of the poor…

5 Now there was a great outcry of the people and of their wives against their Jewish brothers. 2 For there were those who said, “We, our sons, and our daughters are many; therefore, let’s get grain so that we may eat and live.” 3 And there were others who said, “We are mortgaging our fields, our vineyards, and our houses so that we might get grain because of the famine.” 4 There also were those who said, “We have borrowed money for the king’s tax on our fields and our vineyards. 5 And now our flesh is like the flesh of our brothers, our children like their children. Yet behold, we are forcing our sons and our daughters to be slaves, and some of our daughters are forced into bondage already, and we are helpless because our fields and vineyards belong to others.” (Nehemiah 5:6 NASB)

On the other hand, unrighteous anger seeks to hurt or punish the person or persons the anger is directed at. That’s often why organized boycotts can sometimes be counterproductive, especially when they're directed at larger companies. In my years of corporate experience, I learned that CEOs and boards of directors will protect the bottom line at all costs. That means if sales decline because people are not buying as much of their product as they used to, what they will often do is lay off employees and close stores to preserve their quarterly earnings.

This means the victims of the boycott are not the top executives who make the decisions, but the rank-and-file workers who can ill afford to lose their jobs. At the same time, a company will rarely reverse direction based on a short-lived boycott.

However, that is not to say that one personally can stop buying from a company because of matters of conscience…

Unrighteous anger can cause one to say hurtful things. When we become consumed by rage in the moment, we don’t always think about how our words or actions may end up hurting others. Scripture says more about speaking in love and refraining from anger than it does about righteous anger. We should pursue gentleness and respect above all else, even when angry.

Never take your own revenge, beloved, but leave room for the wrath of God, for it is written: “Vengeance is Mine, I will repay,” says the Lord. (Romans 12:19 NASB)

It’s also important to think about what can result from our anger. Will our anger cause someone to reject Christianity because of our actions? As someone who sometimes still struggles with anger, here are some constructive ways to better manage anger before it becomes sinful:

Is your anger restorative in that you are drawing attention to injustice or sin?

Is the reason for your anger about what God finds offensive, or is your anger more about your own values?

Don’t let the sun go down on your anger. If someone has wronged you, confront them in love about the offense that same day.

The longer we hold an offense against someone, the more our anger may grow. Be careful not to sin in your anger, let it take hold of you, or worse, consume you.

“Do not be overcome by evil but overcome evil with good.” (Romans 12:21 NASB).

However, more often than not, if we experience sinful anger, we should remind ourselves of the goodness and grace of God. As He forgives us, so must we have a change of heart and forgive others…

