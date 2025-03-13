18 And I tell you, you are Peter, and on this rock, I will build my church, and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it. (Matthew 16:18)

GUEST POST by Matthew J. Mattera

Beth Moore’s theological shift isn’t just about one individual… it is a case study in full-spectrum subversion. What we’re seeing isn’t an isolated departure from sound doctrine. It’s the predictable outcome of a targeted, methodical assault on belief systems. As a retired Navy Officer specializing in Cognitive Warfare, I’ve spent years analyzing how adversaries shape narratives, manipulate perception, and hijack institutions.

The American Church is no exception…

This isn’t just about false teaching. This is about a war for spiritual and cognitive territory… the very ground the Church was entrusted with.

Beth Moore and people like her did not emerge from a vacuum. They are a byproduct of the Big Evangelical (Big Eva) machine… the multi-billion-dollar megachurch-industrial complex that has turned Christianity into a consumer product instead of a force for truth.

Big Eva is a network of megachurches, conference circuits, celebrity pastors, Christian publishers, and media platforms that operate not as shepherds, but as corporate empires.

Here’s how it works:

1. Build the Brand: A charismatic individual with mass appeal and platform connections is elevated into a Christian influencer.

2. Monetize the Influence: Book deals, conferences, courses, and subscription models turn faith into a revenue stream.

3. Avoid Controversy at All Costs: Influencers are trained to never take a hard stance on anything that could hurt their brand.

4. Shift Theology to Fit Cultural Trends: Big Eva reshapes Christianity to fit the world instead of shaping the world with biblical truth.

5. Sells and Preaches on “Spiritual Warfare” but Misses the Mark Completely: Big Eva markets spiritual warfare through books, conferences, and sermon series, but their version is short-sighted, non-strategic, and entirely detached from reality. It’s written by novices who have never studied how deception actually works or engaged in real-world information battles.

They reduce spiritual warfare to personal struggles… avoiding temptation, praying through hardship, or “winning” against negative emotions… while completely ignoring the war for perception, belief systems, and truth itself.

Big Eva preaches about putting on the armor of God but has no idea what it actually means in an information war. And that’s exactly why people like Beth Moore fall.

They weren’t trained for this…

Let’s be clear… The Global Church, the Bride of Christ, will never be defeated.

18 And I tell you, you are Peter, and on this rock, I will build my church, and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it. (Matthew 16:18)

But the Church of America?

If it continues down this road, it may lose its lampstand… just like the churches in Revelation that abandoned their mission.

“Remember therefore from where you have fallen; repent and do the works you did at first. If not, I will come to you and remove your lampstand from its place, unless you repent.” (Revelation 2:5)

Nowhere is this more evident than with The Church of America… which was the founding influence behind the greatest experiment in freedom the world has ever seen. Yet today, the Church of America is no longer a producer of liberty… it is a consumer of it. Instead of being the contributor and protector of freedom, the modern Church has settled for passivity, indulging in the very luxuries it refuses to defend.

And people like Beth Moore? They enjoy the high quality of life built by the very system they are helping erode.

It’s an ironic mix of naivety and arrogance… a bizarre self-righteousness that allows them to condemn the civilization that enables their influence, all while basking in its benefits.

The Church of the West: A Future Footnote in Christian History?

The Western Church… especially The Church of America… is on track to irrelevance.

Not because the global Church will fail, but because it will be sidelined… much like the once-great churches of Ephesus, Sardis, and Laodicea, churches that Christ rebuked in The Book of Revelation.

· Ephesus had doctrine but lost its first love.

· Sardis had a reputation of being alive but was dead.

· Laodicea was lukewarm, thinking it was rich when in reality, it was wretched and blind

Sound familiar?

The Western Church, and especially the Church of America, has followed the exact same pattern:

· Compromised leadership… More concerned with cultural relevance than biblical faithfulness.

· Consumer-driven faith… More focused on attendance and donations than discipleship and truth.

· Spiritual cowardice… Afraid to engage in the culture war, fearing the loss of influence.

Like some of the seven churches in Revelation, the Church of the West is becoming an example of what NOT to do. It is being weighed in the balance and found wanting.

And if it does not repent?

It will become a cautionary tale, a case study of what happens when a Church surrenders its mission for comfort and applause.

Beth Moore: An Ideological Casualty of a Much Larger War

Beth Moore isn’t just an individual who drifted into theological compromise.

She is an ideological casualty of a much larger war… a war that the modern Church refuses to acknowledge.

This war isn’t just about her.

It’s about the systematic dismantling of biblical Christianity… the war for perception, belief, and reality itself.

The battle we are witnessing today is not a new war… it’s the same war that started in Eden. The first Cognitive Warfare campaign wasn’t fought with armies or propaganda… it was fought with a simple question from Genesis 3:1…

“Did God really say?”

That was the first disinformation campaign. And it worked.

Satan’s strategy has never changed… because it doesn’t have to. It still works.

If the American Church doesn’t wake up, we’re going to see a complete ideological capture of evangelicalism.

Final Thoughts: The Battle is Here

Beth Moore’s fall isn’t surprising… it’s the logical outcome of a compromised system. She is the fruit of a Church that refused to see the battlefield.

But the war isn’t over.

The Global Church will prevail. The remnant will stand. The true Body of Christ will endure.

But the Church of America?

It stands at a crossroads. It can either:

Repent and reclaim its lampstand… returning to biblical truth, bold leadership, and a warfighting mentality.

Or…

Fade into history, a footnote in Christian history… an example of what happens when comfort replaces conviction and compromise replaces courage.

The enemy isn’t winning because he’s stronger…

Satan is winning because many so-called “churches” never showed up to the fight.

It’s time to take back the battlefield.

No more retreat. No more surrender.

The first casualty of war is truth.

And I refuse to let truth fall without a fight…

