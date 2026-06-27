American Faith & Freedom

American Faith & Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Darn Klooch's avatar
Darn Klooch
2d

So far Hillsong, Elevation, Benni Hinn , Kenith Copland, Bethel and friends have been doing a wonderful job of destroying the Church. You know your singing their songs and sending them money. Hanging your selves with your own rope. Keep up the good work Church.

Reply
Share
The Stealth Writer's avatar
The Stealth Writer
2d

The truth is that AI can be leveraged to eliminate organizational chaos that typifies “church organization and administration” almost universally.

But church overseers need to be prudent; they need to engage resources who understand how AI agents work—and how to optimize the tools to achieve an objective.

Dangerous? Yes, this technology is not “glorified.” Prudence is required.

But most churches are run by volunteers and those lacking developer skills. It will be hard for these “cottage industry” teams to understand and adopt AI as a useful toolset.

AI potential is two sides of one coin. Like Good/Evil. Wisdom, prudence, caution first. But an open mind is required.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jim McCraigh · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture