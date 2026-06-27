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“A.I. is probably the most important thing humanity has ever worked on. I think of it as something more profound than electricity or fire.” ~ Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google

Like a thief in the night, artificial intelligence has thrust itself into our lives. It makes important decisions for us every day... many that we barely notice, if at all.

Most people know by now that artificial intelligence (A.I.) is the ability of a computer to perform tasks normally associated with humans, such as quickly identifying patterns, accomplishing tasks, and learning from past experience. Experts say A.I. could soon surpass the ability of the human brain... Think about HAL, the rogue supercomputer in the 1969 movie 2001: A Space Odyssey.

A.I. is expanding at breakneck speed. In the past, computing power was predicted to double every two years. Now, thanks to A.I., it’s doubling every 3 1/2 months. That’s 128 times faster than just a few years ago... and this rate will likely continue to grow exponentially in the near future.

If something is so pervasive and grows globally so quickly, it raises the question...

Is anything about modern-day artificial intelligence mentioned in the Bible?

To answer that question, let’s first look at the original “Ai” of the Bible. Ai was a Canaanite city in ancient Israel... its name means “heap of ruins” in Hebrew. In the Book of Joshua, chapters 7 and 8, the Israelites attempted to conquer Ai on two occasions. The first attempt failed because Achan disobeyed God’s direct orders not to take anything for personal profit. On the second day, Joshua obeyed God’s direction, and the Israelites were victorious and later burned Ai to the ground. But, as biblically important as that victory was, it is not directly related to the topic at hand, except in one important sense, which will become apparent by the end of this post…

Could AI reduce the world to a “heap of ruins” in our lifetimes?

First, let’s look at Daniel 12:4...

“But you, Daniel, roll up and seal the words of the scroll until the time of the end. Many will go here and there to increase knowledge.”

Some believe this verse refers to artificial intelligence. Not likely… rather, it points to the 70th week in Daniel’s prophecy, representing the Great Tribulation of the end times. The Hebrew verb form of “running two and fro” refers to the movement of a person actively searching for something during that time. But it is doubtful that this verse refers to modern technology; rather, it is a search by some to someday find the truth of God in the book of Daniel.

So then let’s consider Revelation 13:14-15...

“And he deceives those who dwell on the earth because of the signs which it was given him to perform in the presence of the beast, telling those who dwell on the earth to make an image to the beast who had the wound of the sword and has come to life. 15 And it was given to him to give breath to the image of the beast, so that the image of the beast would even speak and cause as many as do not worship the image of the beast to be killed.”

Perhaps this passage brings us closer to the answer we are looking for?

Most people reading this will have at least heard about the Antichrist... A false Christ who will arise shortly before the second coming of Jesus. Revelation 13:1 tells us that the beast represents a future world ruler commonly called the Antichrist, who will lead a global political system opposed to God during the tribulation.

The operative phrases in this passage are to “set up an image in honor of the beast” and “the power to give breath to the image of the first beast so that the image could speak”.

Looking at Revelation 13:3…

“I saw one of his heads as if it had been slain, and his fatal wound was healed.” (Revelation 13:3 NASAB 95)

Could A.I. be how an image of the beast will be made to speak? Verse 3 here specifically refers to a “mortal wound” that is healed, which is imagery of rising from the dead. In John’s vision, the beast had a fatal wound, but that wound was healed… symbolizing a false resurrection or restoration to life. The surrounding nations will be deceived and follow the beast, showing the demonic power of this supposedly miraculous event.

Today, creating an image that actually speaks is not only possible; it has already been done... Artificial intelligence can now put words into someone’s mouth by simply editing the transcript of a video and playing it back with different words. Who knows which version is true… and that’s exactly the point.

That leaves us with the question... What is the image of the beast mentioned in Revelation 13:14-15? Could it be a supercomputer that would monitor all human and economic activity, taking on a life of its own (like HAL) while rejecting God’s Word?

Compared to what was impossible until just two years ago, that idea doesn’t seem so off the wall anymore...

With out-of-control super artificial intelligence, we could arrive at a point in time known as the “Singularity,” a hypothetical future when the growth of A.I. eventually becomes uncontrollable and irreversible, resulting in unforeseeable threats we will not be able to anticipate fast enough... even by its secular humanist creators.

As humans, we often assume that tomorrow will closely resemble today. Most people believe the century we live in now will see about the same rate of progress as the last one. However, based on what is happening with A.I., the coming decades will likely see technological progress perhaps two hundred times more significant and impactful than we can imagine.

As we head toward such an uncertain future, where should we go from here?

Which brings us to the church-related issues…

A.I. Bible verse searches often yield incorrect results

Compared to generally accepted translations like the ESV, KJB, NASB, NIV, Legacy, and a few others. These errors (some small, some large) are now occurring in as many as 25% of searches. Why? Because AI is not Bible literate in itself, but merely scrapes the internet across many good and bad translations to come up with a quick search result. Check against an accepted paper Bible or a trusted site like Bible Gateway or Bible Hub rather than taking A.I. at face value.

A.I.-written Christian books now abound on Amazon and other platforms

As of this writing, there is no requirement for A.I.-generated content to be disclaimed or labeled by those platforms… It’s still the wild west, and buyer beware. Many of these books are full of theological errors.

There are A.I.-generated “Christian music and artists” that are total fakes

Consider the AI-generated musician Solomon Ray. Although he does not exist, his Spotify channel attracts over 324,000 monthly listeners. He also has over 48,000 social media followers.

According to his Spotify profile, Solomon Ray is a “Mississippi-made soul singer carrying a Southern soul revival into the present.” His most recent Spotify release, a Christmas album called “A Soulful Christmas”, features the tracks “Soul to the World” and “Jingle Bell Soul.” The truth is, he wasn’t made in Mississippi, but somewhere deep inside some lifeless computer chip.

There is something very wrong with AI-generated worship songs... One writer put it this way, “Solomon Ray, the current artist topping the Christian music charts, has never attended a single church service and cannot live by the teachings of Jesus, no matter how hard ‘he’ tries”. A.I. Soloman has no soul or spirit…

Total A.I.-generated sermons are often shallow, vapid, and non-convicting

They are often fraught with theological error… A.I. has no faith, spiritual experience, or a relationship with Christ. It cannot be led by the Holy Spirit…

The apostle Paul wrote:

“Preach the word; be prepared in season and out of season; correct, rebuke and encourage—with great patience and careful instruction.”

(2 Timothy 4:2)

This responsibility is given to pastors and teachers, not to machines. Pastors who rely heavily on AI to create completed content without careful review could easily end up teaching error.

James wrote this…

“Not many of you should become teachers... because you know that we who teach will be judged more strictly.” (James 3:1)

AI cannot bear responsibility for false teaching. The preacher must remain accountable. Is your pastor taking the lazy way out and using A.I. to create complete teachings?

A.I.-generated pastors and teachers abound online

Even fake John MacArthur videos are common. Go only to a teacher’s own website or actual YouTube channel to protect yourself and your family. Be a Berean, test a teacher’s words against Scripture…

Fake Christian AI apps and sites promise “conversations” with Biblical figures.

This includes Jesus, Moses, Mary, and Paul. This should never be a replacement for or an addition to personal reading and study of the generally accepted translations mentioned above.

So, could AI reduce our world to a “heap of ruins” in our lifetimes?

Not if one’s hope is in Christ... not in artificial intelligence, idols, or the god of this age (Satan… 2 Corinthians 4:4). We find this hope not through the things of this world but in His Word... which tells us that no matter what trials or pain we may suffer here on this earth, we can always depend on the hope and security Christ extends to us.

We would do well to heed the lesson of the original “Ai”... That God will not be with us unless we turn our backs on whatever things are devoted to destruction and turn to Him. It is safe to say that artificial intelligence is already being used to open a doorway for the Anti-Christ. Judging from man’s past, we should not be surprised to see that this is happening.

A.I. is a good thing in some respects, but not ever in the Church environment…

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