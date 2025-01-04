Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old he will not depart from it. (Proverbs 22:6)

If you haven’t discovered it yet, Bluey is an Australian cartoon series that targets preschool children. Streaming on Disney+, it features a family of Australian cattle dogs… Six-year-old Bluey, her younger sister Bingo, Mum (Chilli), and Dad (Bandit)…

According to Nielsen Media Research, the 2024 adventures of Bluey racked up 35 billion minutes watched in America alone. (Globally the numbers are even greater). In the US, this amounts to the equivalent of 66,545 years. To put this into perspective, Biblical history puts humans on this earth for around 6000 to 7000 years. That means the show was watched nearly ten times the entire duration of human history… in just one year.

This past season, Bluey joined the likes of Peppa Pig, Paw Patrol, and Cocomelon as another kids’ show that “normalizes” LGBTQ+ characters…

In a special episode, the animated dog character Chihuahua Pretzel was revealed to have two lesbian mothers… presumptively indicating that “someone having two moms is just part of real life.” The inclusion of Pretzel’s lesbian parents was added to make “Bluey a more inclusive and representative depiction of the world for children.”

What a sorry response to woke calls for “more diverse characters and storylines…”

Really?

Children that young should have no exposure to adult-level perversion… or any adult-level things.

But sadly, far too many young parents are content to plop their kids down in front of Bluey and other shows like it with a big bag of Cheetos and a high fructose corn syrup soda… then leave the room to do whatever...

Is it because they don’t have a clue that watching Bluey can seriously distort a child’s sense of morality?

But that is exactly how our perverted culture wants to train children… in the way they should go, so that when they are older, they will not depart from it or push back against the LGBTQ+ agenda.

Why is this?

Far too many “churches” in America have become lukewarm, biblically illiterate social clubs whose members want to be entertained, coddled, and comforted rather than convicted.

That’s if these young parents attend church at all…

A Barna survey recently revealed an alarming decline in biblical worldview among pastors and church leaders. A majority (62%) do not even believe the Bible they preach on Sunday mornings. Such weak and ineffective church leadership combined with state-run schools has produced a generation where just 2% of today’s 18–29-year-olds now have a biblical worldview.

Read my post A Simple Guide to Doing Church Right: But First, How To Do It Wrong...

If so many of these so-called pastors are unwilling or unable to teach the whole counsel of God or call out secular culture as it relates to Christian conduct… why should anyone expect parents to do it?

They shouldn’t, because it has become generational… their parents didn’t teach them either.

Former U.S. Supreme Court nominee Robert H. Bork once wrote, “We are “slouching towards Gomorrah.”

The importance that God places on teaching our children the truth is clearly addressed by Moses who stressed parents’ duty to teach their children about the Lord and His commands…

“Impress them on your children. Talk about them when you sit at home and when you walk along the road, when you lie down, and when you get up. (Deuteronomy 6:7).

Bluey and shows like it are not “harmless family entertainment”… they are pro-LGBTQ propaganda.

