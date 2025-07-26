But there were also false prophets among the people, just as there will be false teachers among you. They will secretly introduce destructive heresies, even denying the sovereign Lord who bought them… bringing swift destruction on themselves. (2 Peter 2:1)

This summer’s “Christian” conference season is in full swing, complete with enough questionable teachers to fill a stadium. They promise health, wealth, happiness, healing, business success, and the ability to perform signs and miracles. They deliver nothing of the sort. Like a cheesy rock band on tour, they sell as many tickets as they can, along with loads of merchandise at back tables. Then, as quickly as they came, they leave town with your money and contact information.

Lots of money…

Not all of the speakers at these conferences are false teachers. Not all of the messages are doctrinally unsound. But there are enough of them to deceive the

undiscerning. Take a look at the lineup below… Kenneth Copeland, Jesse Duplantis, Bill Johnson, and Benny Hinn? And anyone else who would affirm them by sharing the same platform…

Really?

God often warns us in Scripture to be beware of false teaching…

For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine; but wanting to have their ears tickled, they will accumulate for themselves teachers in accordance to their own desires, 4 and will turn away their ears from the truth and will turn aside to myths. (2 Timothy 4:3-4)

Some of these conferences are free, others cost $150 or more (plus parking). The free ones will often want to sell you tons of mugs, books, and wall hangings… and then continuously solicit donations from you until the day of the Second Coming.

Are all Christian conferences bad? No, not at all… many are legitimate, seeking only to cover necessary expenses (without private jet ownership) while offering scholarships to those who may not otherwise afford to attend.

I publish a free Annual Christian Conference Guide (link below) that details the good, the bad, and the ugly conferences out there. It also includes two free solid sources of information about specific false teachers.

Don’t leave home without it…

No one should have to pay to hear the word of God...

When Simon saw that the Spirit was given at the laying on of the apostles’ hands, he offered them money 19 and said, “Give me also this ability so that everyone on whom I lay my hands may receive the Holy Spirit.” 20 Peter answered: “May your money perish with you, because you thought you could buy the gift of God with money! 21 You have no part or share in this ministry, because your heart is not right before God. (Acts 8:18-21)

We don’t pay money to prosper, we donate AS we prosper…

For if the willingness is there, the gift is acceptable according to what one has, not according to what one does not have. (2 Corinthians 8:12)

Want to give money for the preaching of God’s Word? Start with your local church...

