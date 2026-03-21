500 years ago, Tarot began as an Italian card game. By the late 18th century, French occultists began to claim that the cards held ancient Egyptian mysteries and used them for divination and fortune-telling scams.

For years, tarot cards were considered off-limits by most Christians because of their spiritual implications. Tarot cards, sometimes sold as Destiny Cards in some Christian circles, are a popular tool for divination, often marketed as a fun way to gain insight into love, career, or future decisions.

Today, so-called Christian Tarot or Destiny cards have become a regular item one can find at Walmart online, right along with Uno and Yammer card games.

In the Bible, divination refers to the practice of seeking knowledge of the future or the unknown through supernatural means. It is condemned in Deuteronomy Chapter 18, where such practices are described as abominations to the Lord…

“10 There shall not be found among you anyone who makes his son or his daughter pass through the fire, one who uses divination, one who practices witchcraft, or one who interprets omens, or a sorcerer, 11 or one who casts a spell, or a medium, or a spiritist, or one who calls up the dead. 12 For whoever does these things is detestable to the Lord; and because of these detestable things the Lord your God will drive them out before you.” (Deuteronomy 18:10-12 NASB95)

The New Testament also maintains this prohibition in Galatians 5:19-21.

Divination reflects a desire for knowledge that is not aligned with God’s will and is considered an unbiblical attempt to gain spiritual knowledge outside of God’s authority.

A deck of Tarot or Destiny cards typically features 78 cards with symbolic images like The Fool, The Lovers, or Death, used in readings to predict outcomes or uncover hidden truths. Many people, including some who refer to themselves as Christians, view them as harmless entertainment or spiritual aids.

They are not…

Scripture presents a clear and consistent warning that Christians must avoid all forms of divination, sorcery, and occult practices.

Christ Alignment, also known as Christalignment, is a New Age practice that uses Destiny cards to obtain a spiritual reading. This practice is spiritually dangerous and is not aligned with true Christianity. Destiny cards feature biblical themes and terms and are used in a prophetic sense to learn about a person’s future. Avoid them…

Occultists believe they have been gifted with magical or supernatural powers. They are often into witchcraft, satanism, and other forms of bogus psychobabble, such as astrology, séances, Runes, TikTok readings, and palm reading.

Engaging with Tarot or Destiny cards opens doors to spiritual deception and directly contradicts God’s command to trust Him alone.

Proverbs 3:5-6 expressly forbids it…

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.”

Tarot and Destiny cards substitute human or even demonic insight for the guidance of the Holy Spirit. Christians are called to walk in the light, not darkness (Ephesians 5:8). Instead of using these cards, true believers should seek guidance through prayer, Scripture, and the counsel of mature Christians.

Got Tarot or Destiny cards? Burn ‘em…