American Faith & Freedom

American Faith & Freedom

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Charles Summers's avatar
Charles Summers
15h

Oxymoronic terms. Christian tarot cards. Good witches. Harmless lies.

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Jeff's avatar
Jeff
16h

You are spot on. It's been a while since I covered this topic, but it seems to be a growing concern even in the professing church. Especially among teens. I remember being at church camp when I was a teenager and some of the girls there were "witches".

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