American Faith & Freedom

American Faith & Freedom

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
3d

The danger is not that Oprah sounds hostile to Christianity. The danger is that she sounds close enough to confuse people who were never properly catechized, discipled, or taught the difference between Biblical truth and therapeutic fog. New Thought flatters man. Christianity humbles man. New Thought says discover the divine within. Christianity says repent, believe, and be saved by Christ alone. The permanent cultural machine loves this counterfeit faith because it demands no repentance, no obedience, no Cross, and no surrender to a holy God. Christians should reject it plainly. The Gospel according to Oprah cannot save anyone.

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Sandra Lowe's avatar
Sandra Lowe
3d

Thank you so much for this great article calling out how millions still pick and choose what they want from Gods word and how they manipulate those words to fit their own lives. I am friends with several people who are all over the “prosperity Gospel “ thinking and the “healing is within you” thinking. The evil trick of Satan is that these people and the ones you speak of here are so confident they have it right just because they’ve sprinkled a little Gospel into what they already have in their life or what they want out of their life. Lord Jesus quickly come !

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