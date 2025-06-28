“But there were also false prophets among the people, just as there will be false teachers among you. They will secretly introduce destructive heresies, even denying the sovereign Lord who bought them… bringing swift destruction on themselves. 2 Many will follow their depraved conduct and will bring the way of truth into disrepute.” (2 Peter 2:1-2)

In February of this year, Donald Trump appointed Paula White to lead his White House Faith Office… once again demonstrating his mind-boggling lack of biblical discernment. White’s only qualification seems to be that she is a blonde woman who is younger than Trump.

White has built her career not on sound doctrine, but on the Prosperity Gospel… one of the most devious deceptions in church history. She has spent more than 30 years promoting something the Apostle Paul called “another gospel”.

Sadly, White has now been elevated to a position that will allow her to unduly influence the President of the United States and countless other Biblically illiterate Americans.

Here Are 7 Reasons to Avoid Paula White’s Brand of Counterfeit Christianity…

1. White is not a biblically sound teacher. She trades in a “fake faith” that portrays God as some sort of celestial vending machine… insert enough money (into her ministry), press the right button, have enough faith, and receive outsized returns on one’s investment. Paul wrote this to Timothy…

“And constant friction among people who are depraved in mind and deprived of the truth, imagining that godliness is a means of gain. (1 Timothy 6:5)

2. Paula White is not a legitimate Christian faith leader, but a slick televangelist who spouts enough scripture to take a single mom’s grocery money. At the same time, White’s personal and financial conduct has been highly questionable. Her ministry, along with her former church, Without Walls International, was investigated by the U.S. Senate Finance Committee from 2007 to 2010 for alleged misuse of tax-exempt funds. Reports suggested that church donations were used for lavish personal expenses, including luxury travel and a private jet. According to the Committee’s final report, Without Walls paid salaries for extended family members, owned and operated a private jet, and frequently chartered flights including trips to the Cayman Islands and a boxing match in Las Vegas, and paid for down payments on an 8,072 square-foot mansion in Tampa and a $3.5 million condo in Trump Tower in New York City. While the investigation was closed without penalties, White’s refusal to fully cooperate and the church’s requirement for employees to sign lifelong confidentiality agreements fueled suspicions of financial impropriety.

3. In 2010, Benny Hinn and Paula White were caught having an illicit affair after the National Enquirer published a photo of the pair leaving a hotel in Rome, where she shamelessly preached to thousands of clueless pastors at a related conference. Hinn was later sued by his book publisher, Lake Mary, for having an "inappropriate relationship" with Paula White. Hinn admitted to the affair and agreed to return a $300,000 prepayment for a book to the publisher. Unlike many male “pastors” who have stepped down for sexual immorality… she has not.

4. She must be disqualified by the very fact that the Scripture explicitly forbids females preaching to men. 1 Timothy 2:12 clearly prohibits women from preaching to, or exercising authority over, men.

5. White’s false teaching directs attention away from Christ’s sacrificial atonement to the pursuit of material wealth, a message seriously at odds with the authentic gospel of grace, faith, and repentance.

For by grace, you have been saved through faith. And this is not your own doing; it is the gift of God, not a result of works, so that no one may boast. (Ephesians 2:8-9)

6. White has claimed that she has ascended to heaven, where she received a “new anointing.” She has proclaimed several episodes of similar divine encounters, presenting each of them as revelations, claiming them as legitimate sources of divine endorsement and influence. Scripture is clear…

“No one has ever gone into heaven except the one who came from heaven, the Son of Man” (John 3:13).

7. White has made numerous prophetic statements that have not materialized. In one particular case, she prophesied that Trump would be re-elected in 2021, a prophecy that did not come true. Deuteronomy 18:22 clearly states that a prophet whose predictions do not come true is not speaking on behalf of God. Her false prophecies undermine her credibility and cast her as a false prophet.

And now, she is advising the leader of the free world?

Really?

Pray for her… and President Trump.

