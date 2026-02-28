American Faith & Freedom

American Faith & Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
krista tressa(CaringMessenger)'s avatar
krista tressa(CaringMessenger)
1d

It’s not a good idea to cherry-pick verses out of God’s Word. There’s a reason for the content and the context as a whole. It’s the living breathing Word of God.

Woe to the fools who take it out of context for their own personal agendas.

God looks on the heart.

Thanks for sharing this post so we can bring it to light and talk about it.

God’s plan can’t be derailed.

Reply
Share
Robin L's avatar
Robin L
1dEdited

The Catholic Church preaches another gospel. IMO it is Satan's favorite church.

From omitting the 2nd Commandment and splitting the 10th in two, in order to make up the glaring gap, which allows for lucrative and blasphemous idol worship, praying to Mary, praying the rosary, to their apostate priesthood, and training a special group of priests to baptize ET's when they appear (because according to Rome, aliens aren't subject to original sin, dontcha know), belief in purgatory which voids Christ's finished work on the cross, and saying masses for the dead, along with selling indulgences. This is by no means a comprehensive list, Catholicism is a pagan, demonically-controlled cult. I can find nothing commendable in their false organization today and pray for the multitudes of people who are damnably deceived by the RCC and her affiliates.

It is very difficult to imagine that any true Believers can remain with them once they have been awakened by the Holy Spirit. I have Catholic friends, but they are every bit as brainwashed by their 'church' as Mormons and Jehovah's Witnesses; tragically, they are bound for Hell. Fortunately, I also know former Catholics who have been saved out of their church, yet they still find ways to commend it. The indoctrination is DEEP.

So Jim, I disagree with you. Your post is "about Catholics" who are utterly deceived by their leadership. God does not condemn an organization to Hell, He judges people who worship ANY and EVERY false religion. Just because they say they believe in Jesus (like millions of other people do) does not mean they are truly saved. In fact, we know that Jesus tells us what their destiny is according to Matthew 7: 13-24.

Giving Catholics a pass excuses our reluctance to witness to them and tell them the TRUTH about Jesus.

Reply
Share
1 reply
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jim McCraigh · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture