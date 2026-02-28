Many Catholic believers love Jesus Christ, have repented of their sins, and submitted their lives to Him as their Lord and Savior. This post is in no way meant to be critical of them… but of the Roman Catholic Church leadership in the Vatican, who seem to disrespect Catholics almost daily by displaying a remarkable lack of Biblical discernment.

Last year, the College of Cardinals had an opportunity to undo what damage Pope Francis brought upon the Roman Catholic Church. Instead, they elected an American, likely for political reasons. The net effect of this has been to pour gasoline on that fire and enthusiastically fan the flames.

Here are five reasons why that was a bad decision…

Immigration and Borders

Pope Leo has openly condemned borders and quotes Matthew 25:35-40 to support his position…

35 For I was hungry, and you gave Me something to eat; I was thirsty, and you gave Me something to drink; I was a stranger, and you invited Me in; 36 naked, and you clothed Me; I was sick, and you visited Me; I was in prison, and you came to Me.’ 37 Then the righteous will answer Him, ‘Lord, when did we see You hungry, and feed You, or thirsty, and give You something to drink? 38 And when did we see You a stranger, and invite You in, or naked, and clothe You? 39 When did we see You sick, or in prison, and come to You?’ 40 The King will answer and say to them, ‘Truly I say to you, to the extent that you did it to one of these brothers of Mine, even the least of them, you did it to Me.’

In this passage, which Leo takes out of context, Jesus is instructing his followers how they must treat other Christians… “those who looked after the least of these brothers of mine”. It in no way supports the idea that any government should invite millions of unvetted illegal aliens into their country.

Biblical imperatives also refer to “sojourners” who are passing through, as opposed to those who come to stay, commit crimes, and rip off the system.

Sovereign borders are right and just as governments are established to protect citizens, not endanger them. Verses like Leviticus 19:34 commanded the welcoming of foreigners. But verses like Exodus 12:49, Exodus 20:10, and Leviticus 17:10-16 commanded the law to apply equally to foreigners and citizens.

These verses are an admonition to individuals, not to government operatives. Romans 13 tells us that the civil authorities are to be God’s agents of wrath to bring punishment upon the evildoer, not to import more wrongdoing into their respective countries.

Pope Leo has emphasized that fears about too many Muslims threatening Christian identity in the West are often exaggerated or politically motivated by those opposed to immigration, framing them as attempts to exclude people from different countries, religions, or races.

Consider Spain. Their radical socialist government just announced that it is going to grant legal status to 500,000 migrants who entered Spain illegally from mainly Muslim nations. Individuals who have no concept of Judeo-Christian values will now be building mosques on every other corner. Apparently, Pope Leo is fine with that. Not all muslims are lawbreakers… However, there are hundreds of thousands whose values are totally incompatible with Western civilization.

What he doesn’t seem to understand is that illegal and out-of-control migration is not a victimless crime. When governments fail to control immigration, sex trafficking, fentanyl deaths, rape, and murder increase. Securing national borders protects people… citizens and immigrants alike.

Leo is a globalist who would open the borders of every Western nation to conquest by unvetted third-world immigrants... This isn’t speculation. You can scroll through his 2025 X account postings and see his retweeting of posts about deportations.

Israel… Not so Much

The Catholic Church and its allied denominations in Jerusalem have declared war on Christian Zionism. In a statement released just a few weeks ago on January 17th, the patriarchs and heads of churches in the Holy Land, led by the Roman Catholic hierarchy, along with Eastern Catholic, Orthodox, and other traditional church leaders, condemned Christian support for Israel as “a damaging theology that misleads the public and harms Christian unity.”

Pope Leo XIV does not fully support Israel’s one-state solution but has repeatedly emphasized support for a two-state solution as the “only” path to justice and peace, stating that a Palestinian state is essential to resolve the conflict.

This is not a biblical position. The Palestinian Covenant (sometimes called the Land Covenant) is found in Deuteronomy 29 and 30. In it, God makes promises to the people of Israel regarding the land of Canaan. It was made by God through Moses with the Israelites in Moab, just before they entered the Promised Land.

God promised to regather Israel from exile, restore them to the land, and circumcise their hearts so they will love and obey Him fully (Deuteronomy 30:1–10). This is seen as unconditional in its final fulfillment… dependent on God’s faithfulness rather than Israel’s perfect obedience.

As the supposed head of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Leo has apparently done nothing to end such irresponsible policy statements. He remains aligned with official Church teaching since Vatican II, ignoring the fact that the world has vastly changed since Vatican II (1962 to 1965).

Ecumenism on Steroids

Ecumenicism refers to the goal of promoting “unity” among the world’s religions. It involves efforts to understand the theological differences to work towards greater unity and cooperation. In essence, ecumenicism seeks to foster closer relationships among different religious traditions by blurring the lines between them.

The Catholic Church’s official position, established at Vatican II, is that Muslims “along with us adore the one, merciful God.” Pope Leo has doubled down on this longstanding Church teaching. In speeches and interfaith events, he has reiterated the Church’s “esteem” for Muslims who worship God, who is one, living and subsistent, merciful and almighty, directly referencing Vatican II’s language. He has called Muslims “brothers and sisters,” and emphasized a shared pursuit of the one God.

No…

Christians serve the triune God (Father, Son, and Holy Spirit). Muslims serve the singular Allah. Islam teaches that Jesus is explicitly not God, not part of a Trinity, and not the literal Son of God. The Quran states he was a created human servant and messenger, like other prophets. The Muslim concept of God having a son is seen as incompatible with Allah’s absolute oneness and transcendence.

The dream of rebuilding a global Islamic empire… a unified caliphate under Sharia law did not die with the collapse of the Ottoman Empire in 1924. Groups like the Muslim Brotherhood have since emerged, vowing to restore Islamic supremacy through stealth, politics, and sheer numbers. That ambition is no longer hidden… It’s playing out in real time across Europe and creeping into America.

Pope Leo is not only ignoring this issue… he is fomenting it.

Blasphemy Openly Invited into the Vatican

Sinners should always be welcome in church, otherwise none of us could ever enter one… myself included.

But not in this way… Last September, a scheduled Gay Pride parade marched through the doors and straight into St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome. Leading the way was a multicolored LGBTQ Cross… an act of vile indifference to the true saving cross of Christ.

This rainbow parade was at the front and center of Pope Leo’s 2025 Jubilee Year celebration. The Jubilee is a significant event in the Catholic Church, marking a time of spiritual renewal, forgiveness, and pilgrimage. It occurs once every 50 years. It is meant to be an example of Christ’s redemption of the lost.

The event was billed by Pope Leo as a “time to free the oppressed and restore dignity.”

Really?

Instead, it was an abhorrent celebration of rebellion against our Creator God, with over a thousand LGBTQ pilgrims crowding into the Basilica… mocking God’s law and celebrating one of the very sins that Scripture calls an abomination.

Jesus Himself always showed compassion to sinners and called them to “go and sin no more” (John 8:11). What we are witnessing in the Vatican looks less like a call to repentance and more like an affirmation of a lifestyle that God has declared detestable.

How can it be that the Catholic Church is joining the ranks of other mainstream denominations in celebrating rather than condemning sexual sin?

How is this not a slap in the face to Catholics who understand that we all must repent of our sins and turn to Christ in total submission with childlike humility?

God’s will for us is to pursue sanctification, not perversion.

Climate Foolishness

Over the past year, climate change has been revealed to be a scam that it is… yet Pope Leo famously blessed a large ice block during a recent climate event. His Vatican has since doubled down on the late Pope Francis’s “eco-religion” statements, issuing endless pronouncements urging humanity to repent and embrace the “moral duty” to protect Earth.

Overall, Pope Leo has positioned climate action as a spiritual imperative and a core part of Christian responsibility, actively pushing the Catholic Church and world leaders toward urgent, practical responses to the climate crisis. Sadly, he continues to promote such ecological madness at speaking engagements.

Perhaps it would be more in God’s will for Leo to share the Gospel, make disciples, and urge people to repent of their sins…

In what direction is Pope Leo leading the Roman Catholic Church?