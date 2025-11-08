American Faith & Freedom

American Faith & Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carol's avatar
Carol
6h

Excellent article. We are told to stay away from the likes of teachers that promote this kind of false gospel. Amazing how many are hungry for lies but the not the real truth of Gods word. If only people would read their Bibles then the likes of this man would be no more. 💔

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Robin L's avatar
Robin L
4h

The crass self-centered "ministries" of these people is heartbreaking, yet foretold, long ago.

It is very difficult to pray for them, but pray we must. And especially we must pray for those who have fallen victim to their heresies and blasphemies.

Unlike the wholly unredeemed who have not been exposed to the Truth of the gospel, these deceivers HAVE been-thoroughly-but instead of repenting, and following the narrow way, they see nothing but opportunity. They exploit the holy message of grace and salvation for self-aggrandisement, which is defined as acting or intending to enhance one's power, wealth, position, or reputation; especially boastful, often in disregard of the truth.

The bright side is that the Lord Himself told us in the very Last Days these fraudsters would proliferate. We can comfort one another with our understanding that they are more evidence of the lateness of the hour. Maranatha!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jim McCraigh
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture