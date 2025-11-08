Beware of the false prophets, who come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly are ravenous wolves. (Matthew 7:15 NASB 95)

Steven Furtick is the founder and lead pastor of Elevation Church, a megachurch in Charlotte, North Carolina. With multiple campuses and an online global reach, weekly attendance exceeds 17,000 people.

While Elevation Church’s website’s statement of faith apparently aligns with evangelical basics, the reality is that Furtick’s teaching consistently ignores core biblical truths like repentance, the sovereignty of God, and the sufficiency of Christ.

Furtick promotes a human-centered gospel that prioritizes self-empowerment over God’s holiness. This represents a “word of faith” or prosperity gospel, which emphasizes health, wealth, and positive declarations as outcomes of one’s faith. This is in conflict with the traditional Christian message, which focuses on glorifying God rather than elevating self.

He often takes Bible verses out of context, leading to misinterpretations that support his teachings. This practice, known as eisegesis, involves reading personal ideas into the text rather than drawing out its intended meaning.

Steven Furtick often inserts himself into scripture, making the Bible about one’s personal validation, rather than submission to Christ. Scripture is God-centered, not man-centered.

Paul wrote this to Timothy…

All Scripture is inspired by God and profitable for teaching, for reproof, for correction, for training in righteousness; 17 so that the man of God may be adequate, equipped for every good work. (2 Timothy 3:16-17).

“Pastor” Furtick has regularly platformed other known false teachers like Joel Osteen, T.D. Jakes, Joyce Meyer, and Christine Caine.

Now I urge you, brethren, keep your eye on those who cause dissensions and hindrances contrary to the teaching which you learned, and turn away from them. (Romans 16:17 NASB 95).

Furtick’s teachings suggest that believers share in God’s nature, which borders on heretical ideas like the “little gods” doctrine. This concept implies that humans can perform divine acts, which contradicts the biblical understanding of God’s uniqueness.

His sermons emphasize emotion over sound doctrine, with little on sin, hell, or repentance.

The Gospel calls for repentance…

Therefore, having overlooked the times of ignorance, God is now declaring to men that all people everywhere should repent… (Acts 17:30 NASB 95).

Elevation’s services mainly prioritize entertainment rather than sound doctrine. Furtick’s prosperity leanings, Scripture-twisting, and unholy alliances serve to lead churchgoers toward self-idolatry rather than Christ-exalting surrender…

I am amazed that you are so quickly deserting Him who called you by the grace of Christ, for a different gospel; 7 which is really not another; only there are some who are disturbing you and want to distort the gospel of Christ. 8 But even if we, or an angel from heaven, should preach to you a gospel contrary to what we have preached to you, he is to be accursed! 9 As we have said before, so I say again now, if any man is preaching to you a gospel contrary to what you received, he is to be accursed! (Galatians 1:6-9 NASB 95).

Sadly, Steven Furtick’s focus on self and prosperity, along with his rank misinterpretation of Scripture, makes him a false teacher. Avoid Elevation books, materials, and music, all of which tie back to his theology.

Pray he changes course…

Looking for sound, Biblically sound teachers online?

Need more evidence? Watch this short compilation of Furtick’s teachings over the last few years…

Share