Nicolas Cage as Joseph in “The Carpenter’s Son”

Do not be deceived, God is not mocked; for whatever a man sows, this he will also reap. (Galatians 6:7 NASB 1995)

Writer-director Lotfy Nathan wants viewers to see “The Carpenter’s Son” (in general release this weekend) as a bold artistic experiment… a “supernatural thriller” exploring the unrecorded years of Jesus’ youth.

According to Christianity Today, the film draws from the Gospel of Thomas and other texts rejected by Christians centuries ago… with the movie containing blasphemous scenes in which Jesus kills a child, resurrects insects, and leers at a naked woman.

Blasphemy is the act of insulting or showing contempt or lack of reverence for God. Scripture makes it clear that Jesus Christ, though tempted in every way, never committed a sin…

For we do not have a high priest who cannot sympathize with our weaknesses, but One who has been tempted in all things as we are, yet without sin. (Hebrews 4:15 NASB 95)

He made Him who knew no sin to be sin on our behalf, so that we might become the righteousness of God in Him. (2 Corinthians 5:21 NASB 95)

The Apostle Peter also stated it clearly…

“He committed no sin and no deceit was found in His mouth” (1 Peter 2:22 NASB 95)

Mocking God shows a blatant disregard for His authority and justice. It amounts to open rebellion against Him and, at the same time, unbridled contempt for Christ.

God’s ultimate justice ensures that everyone will face the consequences of their actions, whether good or bad. This should encourage us all to live righteously and in accordance with His will.

This film again proves Hollywood increasingly sees Christ as a flawed character to be dumbed down and manipulated for box office profit rather than the God of the universe who is to be worshipped.

Pray that those who made this movie will change their ways…

