Enneagram books and workshops are becoming increasingly popular among many American churches. Uninformed megachurch pastors preach the system, and ministers of smaller churches have been working it into their Sunday sermons. But, almost always, neither the promoters nor the participants are aware of its occult origins… something that should be a source of grave concern for the Christian church.

During the past few years, the Enneagram has found an enthusiastic following… drawing many people into disturbingly anti-Christ practices of the mystical and secular worlds.

The Enneagram is based on false teachings and ancient pagan traditions. The concept of the Enneagram is in direct conflict with biblical Christianity… driven by the lie of man’s fundamental goodness and not by our need for Christ’s saving grace. Paul warned us about this…

8 See to it that there is no one who takes you captive through philosophy and empty deception in accordance with human tradition, in accordance with the elementary principles of the world, rather than in accordance with Christ. (Colossians 2:8 NASB)

The objective of the Enneagram is to discover the “true self” and thus find God. It is a false theology that must be rejected. Enneagram programs teach that we are the object of God’s faith. That is clearly unbiblical, but sadly, its followers buy the lie, especially when the program is being offered in a church setting.

The entire foundation of Enneagram theory is the self, not the Gospel of Jesus Christ. It is designed to pull one away from the truth of who God is and what the nature of our relationship with Him should be. The true message of the Gospel is not about finding one’s “true self,” but dying to the old self and becoming alive through Christ. That happens through the work of the Holy Spirit in those who come to accept the Gospel.

The Christ of the Enneagram is not the Jesus of the Bible…

Those who reject the true Gospel in favor of the true self must stop and think seriously about what they are doing.

Why is it that many young (and even some older) Christians are so willing to become subject to something that is clearly not Biblical? Could it be that they are increasingly interested in the “tickling of the ears” style of preaching that replaces God’s just judgment with teaching only about God’s love for all of us? Consider what Paul wrote to Timothy:

For the time will come when people will not put up with sound doctrine. Instead, to suit their own desires, they will gather around them a great number of teachers to say what their itching ears want to hear. (2 Tim 4:3 NASB)

To understand why the Enneagram is so attractive to so many people, including those who self-identify as Christians, is that to participate, you don’t have to admit you are a sinner who needs God’s saving grace.

Dear reader, our identity is not about who we are or what our personality type is… it is about who we are in Christ. When we discover our true identity in Jesus Christ, we have no need for Enneagrams or any other such foolishness.

I am deeply concerned with how much some churches have begun to shift their focus from God, His sovereignty, and His supreme glory to the type of self-glorification the Enneagram offers. The idea of "self" is opposed to what God's Word commands us to…

3 Do nothing from selfishness or empty conceit, but with humility consider one another as more important than yourselves… (Philippians 2:3 NSAB).

Self-awareness denies God and His supremacy in our lives. Self-awareness cannot help us… only Christ can. The use of Enneagram’s fraudulent spiritualism is dealt with in Deuteronomy 18:9-15, where God Himself forbids such practices:

9 “When you enter the land which the Lord your God is giving you, you shall not learn to imitate the detestable things of those nations. 10 There shall not be found among you anyone who makes his son or his daughter pass through the fire, one who uses divination, a soothsayer, one who interprets omens, or a sorcerer, 11 or one who casts a spell, or a medium, or a spiritist, or one who consults the dead. 12 For whoever does these things is detestable to the Lord, and because of these detestable things the Lord your God is going to drive them out before you. 13 You are to be blameless before the Lord your God. 14 For these nations, which you are going to dispossess, listen to soothsayers and diviners, but as for you, the Lord your God has not allowed you to do so. (Deuteronomy 18:9-14 NASB)

Those who knowingly teach such programs are trafficking in false doctrine. By “approval” and sponsorship of Enneagram workshops, these church leaders are

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leading people straight into hell by spreading the lie of man’s fundamental goodness as opposed to the fact that we are all sinners who need God’s saving grace. Look for the word approval in these verses…

31 without understanding, untrustworthy, unfeeling, and unmerciful; 32 and although they know the ordinance of God, that those who practice such things are worthy of death, they not only do the same but also approve of those who practice them. (Romans 1: 31-32 NSAB)

If an Enneagram workshop or seminar is being offered in your church, perhaps you need to look for a different church…