American Faith & Freedom

Carol
2d

This is absolutely heartbreaking how low Girl Scout has sunken to the pits of hell 💔💔

Robin L
2d

This has been going on for years, as always with Satan, it started out subtly and then they gained serious momentum since 2020 and C-19.

How much this world has devolved since January of 2020 is hard to overstate. We can see there is no earthly domain the Father of Lies hasn't infiltrated...save for the inner parts of the man and woman who have been saved and serve God's holy and righteous purposes.

The Restrainer is the ONLY reason this world hasn't collapsed into utter wickedness, violence, and chaos. Deception and amorality have reached mind-numbing proportions, obvious to Saints who have eyes to see and ears to hear, yet oblivious to a Christ-rejecting world.

I was speaking with a sister in Christ this morning, who has been dear to me since 2019. (What a journey we have shared over the past almost 7 years!) The Church in the Western world has been subjected to a modern form of persecution. No, it is not like our brothers and sisters in the 10/40 window, but it is real nonetheless. We are being poisoned (some more quickly than others), marginalized, and deceived, despite our best efforts against it. We know for a fact we are being sprayed with deadly chemtrails daily, that our food and water are being poisoned and genetically engineered to kill us, with no warnings or disclosures. And our electronic devices are toxic to our bodies and minds, as well as the fact they are spying on us. If this sounds like the rant of a paranoid, conspiracy theorist, count me in! Except this is not a theory, it is all true, and SO much more. Don't get me started on AI, AGI, and ASI.

Job, Daniel and Noah suffered terribly; it is wondrous how they managed to stand strong in their faith while suffering for so long. Only by leaning on the LORD can it be done, taking life day by day, eyes on Jesus. Toward the culmination of this earthly struggle, it is coming down to looking to Him, hour by hour. We must expect this and reconcile our lives to this as evil grows. We are in birth pains, and they won't stop until that baby is born. (I laugh in derision, along with God in Psalm 2, that humankind actually believes we are somehow going to usurp and cast off the Holy Trinity.)

We have our BLESSED HOPE in the Rapture, and it is coming, very soon. Yet, if the Lord takes me through death even today, I'll welcome it. This world is NOT my home.

