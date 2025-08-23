22 Blessed are you when men hate you, and ostracize you, and insult you, and scorn your name as evil, for the sake of the Son of Man. (Luke 6:22)

In April of 2024, I posted an earlier Beware of the Girl Scouts article. Now, just 14 months later, it appears that the organization has sunk even deeper into the LGBTQ cesspool.

Alexandra Bougher, a leader of a Girl Scout troop in New Jersey, was recently removed from her position as troop leader due to her social media posts. They charged that her posts had “Questioned the organization's shift towards LGBTQIA+ activism and the introduction of gender and sexuality alliance clubs for young scouts.”

Bougher maintains that she was removed from her position due to her social media posts that were described as "against the Girl Scout code of conduct," however, Girl Scout officials would not specify the posts in question.

She is also the Bergen County chapter chair of Moms for Liberty, an organization that works to keep LGBTQ and Critical Race Theory materials out of schools. In 2024, those efforts have caused the Poverty Law Center to label her Moms for Liberty organization as “extremist.”

Bougher had been "vocalizing concerns" about an increased focus on LGBTQ+ activism from the local Girl Scout leadership. This allegedly involved a planned event featuring a teenage transgender activist to lead a sex focused discussion to girls as young as the 6th grade.

The Girl Scouts of America’s moral decline has now resulted it becoming hell-bent on destroying the mental, physical, and spiritual health of vulnerable young girls.

Members are exposed to an anti-Christ worldview where the murder of the unborn and homosexuality are now considered virtuous. Instead of a safe place for girls to grow in character and knowledge, Girl Scouts are now indoctrinated with rank LGBTQ values.

I don’t know if Alexandra Bougher is a Christian or not, but I do applaud her courage to stand firm in her defense of those young women in New Jersey.

For those of us who are Christians, when we publicly stand firm in our faith… we too will very likely have pushback or consequences in today’s America, especially in blue states. As we strive to be more Christlike in our walk with the Lord, the more likely that it will happen.

But that is a good thing… it shows one is on the right path.

At the same time, we need to keep in mind that we are not alone in this spiritual battle to stand firm…

Do not be afraid or discouraged because of this vast army. For the battle is not yours, but God’s. (2 Chronicles 20:15b)

The good news is that there is a faith-based alternative to the Girl Scouts... the American Heritage Girls (AHG). The AHG has grown in size over the past few years, teaching and celebrating solid Christian values and family involvement. American Heritage Girls teaches members to serve God, family, community, and country. With troops in all 50 states and 15 foreign countries, it has been endorsed by Dr. James Dobson, Founder and President of Family Talk and The James Dobson Family Institute, and Joni Eareckson-Tada, Author, Speaker, and Founder of Joni and Friends. To find a troop near you or to start one, go to americanheritagegirls.org/find-a-troop/

And don’t buy any more Girl Scout cookies...

