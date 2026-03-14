American Faith & Freedom

American Faith & Freedom

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Mark Beals Spiritual Warfare's avatar
Mark Beals Spiritual Warfare
13h

Every first year Bible student knows the Canon is closed. "New" revelation is an invitation to heresy. I have no problem with God healing the sick, but you don't teach people how to do it like you're running a medical school.

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Jasond's avatar
Jasond
1h

You are spot on with NAR and it’s much worse than you describe bethel is into Star charts, numerology, and fire tunnels people are coming out of there infected with kundalini. Jesus is the same yesterday, today, and forever more. Saul’s conversion to the Apostle Paul we read about took 7 years. 7 years from killing Christians and the road to Damascus to being the greatest Christian to ever walk the face of the earth. When today’s Christian’s learn to take all thoughts captive, sacrifice their flesh and consecrate every area of their lush lives to God we will start seeing a movement of the Holy Spirit. The USA missed the revival that typically happens every 50 years due to pride it should’ve happened in the early 2000’s. There is a new generation of Christians coming up that are going to lead this Country into revival. Never forget Smith Wigglesworth, AA Allen, Oral Roberts, Azusa street revival, Marry Woodworth Etter, John Lake, Win Worley, Frank Hammond, Derek Prince. Revival is coming!

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