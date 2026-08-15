American Faith & Freedom

American Faith & Freedom

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Anne Carter Thomas—Protagonist's avatar
Anne Carter Thomas—Protagonist
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Truly, I want to see and hear of Donald J. Trump's surrender to Jesus as his personal savior. To that end, I'm keeping an open mind about his White House spiritual advisor, Paula White. She has connections to NAR, and it worries me that DJT is not fully aware of Biblical doctrine. PRAY, PRAY, PRAY for the Holy Spirit to give him discernment and to read the truth found only in His Word. Selah.

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