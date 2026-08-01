American Faith & Freedom

American Faith & Freedom

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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David Wolosik identifies the deeper war: control the institutions, control the story, control the people. The attack on American history did not begin yesterday. It moved through schools, universities, media, museums, nonprofits, and credentialed history shops until anti-American interpretation became the default setting. Franklin, Jefferson, the border, slavery, sex, citizenship, and even basic civic language get processed through the same ideological grinder. Orwell warned that obliterating a people’s understanding of its history is the most effective way to destroy them. The Smithsonian should teach America, not put the country on trial.

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