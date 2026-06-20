American Faith & Freedom

American Faith & Freedom

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Rick Bishop's avatar
Rick Bishop
5h

Many thoughts crossed my mind as I read your commentary, but I’ll keep this short. A) thank you for the informative message. B) I agree with your perspective on each point. C) the Catholic Church has long sought to be “inclusive” and “ecumenical”, but truly have gone too far. It’s one thing to visit sinners, as Jesus did, and call them to repent. It’s another to invite them into your “home”. God is Love. God is merciful. But He is also justice.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
6h

The Catholic Church is not “the Vatican” reduced to a handful of clumsy statements, media summaries, synodal ambiguities, or clerical misfires. The Church is not a press release from Rome. It is the Body of Christ moving through history: apostolic succession, Scripture, Tradition, sacraments, saints, martyrs, monasteries, hospitals, schools, confessionals, altars, missionaries, and the Mass. Critics love pretending Catholicism collapses every time a bishop says something foolish. It does not. Bad churchmen are not new. Confusion is not new. The gates of Hell still do not prevail.

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