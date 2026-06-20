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Over the past few weeks, deeply troubling statements have come out of Vatican City. Sadly, they have nothing to do with repentance, turning from sin, or having faith in Jesus Christ as one’s Lord and Savior.

Instead, these assertions represent a steady flow of verbal vomit from those who should know better...

Here are just three such statements made in the last few weeks…

On Abolishing God

The president of the Vatican’s Pontifical Academy of Theology, Bishop Antonio Staglianò, recently published a video that has gone viral.

In it, Staglianò incredulously stated, “Let’s abolish religion, let’s abolish God, let’s abolish heaven. Who says that? John Lennon, in ‘the most beautiful song in the world’, Imagine.”

The head of the Vatican Pontifical Academy of Theology wants to abolish God and Heaven?

And makes a viral video about it?

Really?

In a wrong-headed attempt to explain his position, Staglianò went on to give us his interpretation of Scripture… quote, “Standing before the High Priest, Jesus said: Get it out of your head that my Abba, my God, my Father killed the firstborn sons of Egypt or the charioteers and horses of the Egyptian army, or that He ordered Saul to put prisoners to the sword… Get it out of your head, because my Abba is always and only love. With my Abba, you can only make peace, reconciliation, and forgiveness.”

What the…?

There is NO verse or passage, not one anywhere in the New Testament, where Jesus says those words, either before any high priest or anywhere else in the Bible.

Not one…

Someone needs to tell Antonio that you can’t put words into the mouth of God to make your point.

Not surprisingly, he is a fan of Marcionism… which is the dilution of the Word of God that advocates “softening” the language of the Gospel to create a more palatable and inclusive message.

Marcionism holds that the God of the Old Testament and the God of the New Testament are not the same. Under its tenets, the God of the Old Testament was a false deity, probably some sort of demon or false god… and that only the Christ of the New Testament could reveal the true face of a loving God, which until then, was previously unknown.

On the contrary, Jesus clearly and fully acknowledged the God of the Old Testament as the one true God, not as some demonic entity to be rejected.

Because Staglianò has a fancy Vatican office with his name painted on the door, he must think he can’t possibly be wrong…

On Slavery

The Vatican is now apologizing for things that happened centuries ago…

Pope Leo XIV recently formally apologized for the Catholic Church’s role in “legitimizing” slavery. It was the first-ever official papal apology, assigning blame to the Vatican for the slave trade. He called the church’s record on slavery “a wound in Christian memory.”

I have news for the woke Pope… Churches don’t hurt people; people hurt people. Those people who approved of abusing, buying, selling, trading, raping, beating, and enslaving human beings were not true Christians nor were they members of the true church... They may have thought they were, but they were not “Christians” who had repented of their sins, turned from them, and put their faith in Jesus Christ alone… those are the people who make up the true Church.

Vatican City is not the church… only true believers make up the Bride of Christ.

Someone needs to tell Leo that there is slavery still ongoing in parts of the world, and he would do well to address that instead... or they could all wait a few hundred years to decry what is happening now.

On Homosexuality

It gets worse…

The Vatican recently published a Synod report that includes testimonies of two men in same sex “marriages” who claim to have been wounded by the church’s teaching that homosexuality is “contrary to the natural law.”

A Synod is an assembly or council of church leaders who meet to discuss and decide matters of doctrine, church governance, administration, or policy.

The report went so far as to say they (the writers) found it “necessary” to be bold and suggest that Catholics can talk about same sex “marriage” in a way that is equal to marriage between a man and a woman.

I don’t think so…

In further defense of the study, they stated, “applying principles in a ‘rigid manner,’ while engaging with the lived experience of faith helps to promote a living encounter with Jesus in relation to the diverse situations of life and the many cultural contexts.”

In other words, the Synod considered homosexual marriage to be an open question… and not to be in direct conflict with Biblical teachings.

In other words, they are in essence saying… let’s not call homosexuality what it really is… a sin as defined by the Word of God in Leviticus 18:22 and 20:13; Romans 1:26-27; and 1 Corinthians 6:9.

At the same time, Scripture teaches that marriage can only be between a man and a woman. The foundational verse on this is found in Chapter 2 of Genesis…

“For this reason a man shall leave his father and his mother and be joined to his wife; and they shall become one flesh. (Genesis 2:24 NASB 95)

This is the key marriage text in the Bible. It describes marriage as only the union of a man and a woman… not two men or two women.

Jesus confirmed this in the Gospel of Matthew, saying this…

“And He answered and said, “Have you not read that He who created them from the beginning made them male and female, 5 and said, ‘For this reason a man shall leave his father and mother and be joined to his wife, and the two shall become one flesh’? 6 So they are no longer two, but one flesh. What therefore God has joined together, let no man separate.” (Matthew 19:4-6 NASB 95)

The Synod’s position suggests that choosing a same-sex union is not sinful in itself, but doubting that God wants us to be fulfilled is a sin…

It looks like the Vatican is on the verge of selling out to the LGBTQ community to fill the pews...

Sadly, the Vatican is not upholding biblical values in these instances but using the ways of the world to promote Catholicism. Recent surveys show an increasing number of young men joining the Catholic Church. I sincerely hope that they are not being attracted by all of this fake scripture, wokeness, or a dumbed-down version of the Gospel.

Pray that the Vatican sees the error of its ways and repents...

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