But those who want to get rich fall into temptation and a snare and many foolish and harmful desires which plunge men into ruin and destruction. (1 Timothy 6:9 NASB 95)

Satan is still with us today in the form of the “name it and claim it” or positive confession promoted by the Word of Faith movement. Its adherents claim it is God’s desire for all men and women to be healthy and wealthy. They deceive people with a false “prosperity gospel” that claims that one can simply speak their desires into reality in much the same way God spoke the heavens and earth into existence. Many ask only that one “sow a seed” (code for sending money) into their ministry to help guarantee success in getting what they want and deserve…

The prosperity gospel is about praying for things like a new car, a new house, or a big bank account. But that type of thinking turns God into nothing more than a cosmic vending machine… insert money, pull the knob, and the blessing is supposed to fall out. The prosperity gospel is about not trusting God for one’s needs but attempting to manipulate Him for financial gain.

Like socialism, the prosperity gospel is rooted in greed and envy…

But those who want to get rich fall into temptation and a snare and many foolish and harmful desires which plunge men into ruin and destruction. 10 For the love of money is a root of all sorts of evil, and some by longing for it have wandered away from the faith and pierced themselves with many griefs. 11 But flee from these things, you man of God, and pursue righteousness, godliness, faith, love, perseverance, and gentleness. (1 Timothy 6:9-11 NASB 95)

There is nothing new about this particular lie of the devil…

Chapter 4 of Matthew details the account of Satan tempting Jesus… “The devil took Him to a very high mountain and showed Him all the kingdoms of the world and their splendor. ‘All this I will give you,’ he said, ‘if you will bow down and worship me.’”

That’s what it amounts to… If one worships the things of this world, health and wealth, they are not worshiping the one true God, but the things of Satan himself.

Satan has never changed his strategy of deceit since his first encounter with Eve in the garden. He is the father of lies. Satan’s deceptions have infiltrated all aspects of daily life… Governments, schools, the media, entertainment, and even many churches.

A list of Word of Faith/Prosperity teachers includes Joel Osteen, Benny Hinn, Steven Furtick, Creflo Dollar, David Turner, Ken Hagin, Joyce Meyer, Kenneth Copeland, and others. They claim that as a “Christian,” you can have the personal power (like God) to speak things into existence…

It is a lie from the pit of hell…

Blessings In No Time

There seems to be no shortage of charlatans who will happily prey on the vulnerable to fill their pockets in the name of God. In my book, Deceived No More, I share the account of “Blessings In No Time”… A pyramid scheme that was sold as a “godly”, all-black, socially conscious gifting community. Beginning in August 2020, Marlon & Lashonda Moore used deceit and celebrity connections to scam over 8,000 people out of more than $40 million. The couple, who appeared on the Oprah Winfrey Network’s reality show Family or Fiancé, used deception to entice victims to place their “faith” in an illegal pyramid scheme.

The Prosper, Texas couple (you can’t make this stuff up) promised to “bless” and assist needy members of their “community” with an eight-fold return if they placed an initial “investment” of approximately $1,400 and recruited other people to join groups they called “fires.” The Attorney General of Texas has instituted legal action against the couple, with jury selection and trial set for January 5, 2026

False Teachers

One sure sign of a Word of Faith teacher is an emphasis on health and wealth over true repentance and a relationship with Jesus Christ. Many popular Word of Faith/Prosperity teachers claim that as a “Christian,” you can have the personal power to make things be what you want them to be…. and sadly, they get rich doing it.

