American Faith & Freedom

American Faith & Freedom

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Yuma's Freezing's avatar
Yuma's Freezing
2d

💯🎯👍 You nailed it again, Jim! Tucker seems to have have turned into one of the people he used to mock. I think getting kicked off of his show on Fox really, really messed him up. What he says nowadays is not biblical.

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Myra Doyle's avatar
Myra Doyle
2d

Excellent article, Jim. Those who believe that the church replaced Israel don't know the Word. God does not---never ever----break His covenant. God knew in advance every time Israel would betray their covenant with Him but He made their covenant anyway. If Yahweh broke His covenant with Israel, then He can break His covenant with Christians, such as salvation because as humans we still can sin.

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