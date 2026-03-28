Just as I finished up this post, several viral posts, racking up millions of views, are claiming Tucker said: “Sharia Law has made Islamic societies more advanced than the West.” There has been no credible corroboration or proof of that statement. The Vigilant Fox reports that the actual statement was “Saudi Arabia… It’s a country governed by Sharia law. And they’re like, ‘That’s great.’”

I wish I didn’t have to write this post, but I am compelled to do so.

The Tucker Carlson of today is vastly different from the Tucker Carlson who was at Fox News. Known then for his astute political commentary, he is now espousing an angry brand of misguided Christianity based upon Biblical illiteracy and a profound hatred for Israel, the Jews, and anyone who supports them.

Consider his recent positions on three important issues…

His Bitter Antisemitism

For months now, Tucker has been venomously attacking Israel and the Jews with an ever-growing list of perceived wrongs.

He routinely platforms people who are virulently antisemitic, like Nick Fuentes, a well-known antisemite, white nationalist, and Holocaust denier. Fuentes openly rages about a “Jewish-occupied government.”

Carlson claims he wasn’t “endorsing Fuentes”… he was just providing him with a microphone and a chance to connect with his multiple social media audiences without pushing back on what he said. Carlson’s following is estimated in the 20 million range, depending on the platform and date.

Dietrich Bonhoeffer once wrote…

“Silence in the face of evil is itself evil: God will not hold us guiltless. Not to speak is to speak. Not to act is to act.”

Writer Andrea Widburg, who often posts on American Thinker, maintains that Tucker accuses Chabad, a Jewish outreach organization, of being the “spider at the center of the evil Zionist web”.

At the same time, Tucker released a video in early March 2026 arguing that “Israel is ugly… and unlike the beautiful Arab world around it”. Here’s a short clip of that statement. https://grabien.com/file?id=3415262 The full monologue is from his Tucker Carlson Network show/podcast, often shared via clips on other platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

What does he mean by “ugly”… the people, the landscape, the architecture, or what?

His Profound Hatred of Christian Zionists

Raised Episcopalian, Tucker Carlson has professed that the people he hates more than anyone else in the world are “Christian Zionists.” He sees Israel and the Jews, an island in the center of an increasingly hostile Muslim world and a victim of horrific attacks, as the source of all evil. It sounds like thinking straight out of the Middle Ages or NAZI Germany of the 1930s.

He insists that anyone in the Trump administration or anyone else who supports Israel is an enemy of America.

Of course, one cannot support everything Israel does… but they must recognize that God’s unconditional promises/covenants to the Jews will stand for all eternity… regardless of Israel’s present-day failures and shortcomings.

He profusely condemns Christian Zionists… Zionism is the belief that the modern State of Israel fulfills biblical prophecies and that Christians should strongly support Israel. He considers Zionism as a “Christian heresy,” a “brain virus,” and something that deeply offends him as a Christian.

In a recent interview with U.S. Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, Carlson peppered his disrespectful questioning with an unending list of baseless accusations.

During that ambush, Carlson accused Israel of genocide, shielding pedophiles, abusing Christians, and pulling the strings of power in Washington, DC. He accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and many other Jews of not being Jewish at all. He went on to accuse Huckabee of favoring Israel over the United States by covering up Israel’s “bad actions” and twisting Scripture to justify Zionism.

One writer put it this way… “To state the obvious, Carlson wasn’t interested in Huckabee’s answers or uncovering the truth… Carlson came to Israel with one agenda… to deceive”.

Pro-Israeli outlets and pastors have labeled Tucker the “GOAT of replacement theology” or accused him of promoting an anti-Jewish theological narrative under the guise of questioning foreign policy or “America First” priorities.

Tucker is embracing replacement theology… an unbiblical view that maintains that the Christian Church has fully or partially replaced or superseded Israel (the Jewish people) as God’s chosen covenant people in His redemptive plan. Proponents of replacement theology argue that the promises to Abraham, the land covenants, and prophecies about Israel’s future role now apply spiritually only to the Church… and not ethnically/nationally to Jews. They claim the New Covenant makes the Old Testament obsolete in that regard.

That is completely unscriptural…

God’s promises to both Israel and all of us today are not now or were ever dependent upon anyone’s behavior or ability to measure up… but upon the perfect trustworthiness of God to keep his covenants and promises throughout all eternity.

Pastor Tom Pennington of Countryside Bible Church in Southlake, Texas, categorically states the church does not absorb or eliminate Israel’s national identity or unfulfilled promises… holding that there is “no biblical warrant for what is called ‘replacement theology,’ which is the idea that the church has completely replaced Israel in the promises of God.”

Tucker Carlson would do well to consider this from the Prophet Isaiah…

“Israel, My servant… I have chosen you and not rejected you… I will uphold you with My righteous right hand.” (Isaiah 41:8-10 NASB95)

Tucker is way off base with these assertions… no thinking person who calls themselves a Christian should ever harbor such hatred in their hearts. Nor should anyone insert their own preconceived opinions when attempting to interpret Scripture.

His Contempt for the Old Testament

Tucker Carlson recently joked that the Old Testament should be updated and rewritten.

He has expressed views along those lines in recent discussions and podcasts, particularly in 2025. Multiple reports including one from Harbinger’s Daily describe Carlson portraying the Old Testament (in an August 2025 episode of his show) as containing shocking violence, revenge, and “genocidal” elements… with him describing it as “dark, primitive, or tribal in character”… while crediting the New Testament as the primary or sole foundation of Western civilization, human dignity, and enlightened values.

Because of his quest to reject Israel as God’s chosen nation, he seeks to reject the entirety of the Old Testament and simply replace it with the New Testament.

That is entirely wrong-headed thinking…

First and foremost, the entire Bible is God’s written revelation of Himself, His character, and His redemptive plan for us… and Israel is the primary vehicle through which He chose to do this (Romans 3:2).

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Jesus himself taught from the Old Testament. In His Sermon on the Mount, Jesus said this…

“For truly I say to you, until heaven and earth pass away, not the smallest letter or stroke shall pass from the Law until all is accomplished.” (Matthew 5:18 NASB95)

Paul wrote this to Timothy…

All Scripture is breathed out by God and profitable for teaching, for reproof, for correction, and for training in righteousness, 17 that the man of God may be complete, equipped for every good work. (2 Timothy 3:16-17 ESV)

All means ALL…

Jesus often referred to the Old Testament as the “Law and the Prophets” or often simply as the “Law”. To dismiss the Old Testament is to reject the teachings of Jesus Christ.

The Apostle John wrote this…

The one who says he is in the Light and yet hates his brother is in the darkness until now. (1 John 2:9 NASB95)

Pray that Tucker sees the truth of God’s Word and repents of the hatred in his heart…

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