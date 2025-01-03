“13 For You created my innermost parts; You wove me in my mother’s womb. 14 I will give thanks to You because I am awesomely and wonderfully made; wonderful are Your works, and my soul knows it very well. 15 My frame was not hidden from You when I was made in secret, and skillfully formed in the depths of the earth; 16 Your eyes have seen my formless substance; and in Your book were written all the days that were ordained for me, when as yet there was not one of them.” (Psalm 139: 13-16 NASB)

We live in a confused and fallen world, and that madness includes those who are unsure of what sex they are. Those who view their gender as nothing more than a “choice” are rejecting God’s design in creation, denying the proven science of biology. An individual may claim to be transgender or “gender-fluid,” but that doesn’t nullify God’s design and purpose in creating them.

Transgenderism’s rapid rise in our culture presents Christians with difficult choices. Discussions about gender fluidity and transsexualism have spread through both secular and Christian circles for years now. Debate continues to swirl around whether or not transgenderism is a sin or a type of mental illness known clinically as gender dysphoria.

Transgender ideology rejects the Biblical truth that gender is assigned by God at conception. Male and female characteristics exist long before birth in every cell of every person’s body. God has a plan for each of us that was predetermined before birth. Consider the example of Jeremiah…

5 “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, and before you were born I consecrated you; I have appointed you as a prophet to the nations.” (Jeremiah 1:5 NASB)

A person cannot change their gender. To do so is rebellion against God’s plan for their lives.

The truth is that biological sex does not change with alterations in outward appearance, or chemical, or surgical procedures. If you put a Corvette body on a Volkswagen, it is still a Volkswagen. Scientific research and common sense prove that men and women have different muscle strength, size, and other obvious physical characteristics.

Read my post: The Day the Olympics Died: Men in Women’s Sports

Nonsense like transgenderism and gender fluidity is based on the absurd, illogical, and irrational idea that men and women are the same. They are not. God intends us to be equal, different, and complementary… not the same. The liberal mindset is that transgenderism is real. “Trans women are women! Trans men are men!” Transgenderism is either a mental disorder or, even worse, left-wing parents virtue-signaling through their children.

As always, the Bible is the source of inerrant truth for us…

“So, God created man in His own image, in the image of God He created him; male and female He created them.” (Genesis 1:27 NASB).

Transgenderism proponents seek to destroy moral and cultural traditions, including the belief in God’s word.

When the Bible was written, there was no such thing as a sex-change operation. The closest Scripture comes to mentioning transgenderism is in its condemnations of homosexuality (Romans 1:18–32; 1 Corinthians 6:9–10) and transvestitism (Deuteronomy 22:5). The Greek word is often translated as “homosexual offenders” or “male prostitutes” in 1 Corinthians 6:9. It literally means “effeminate men.” So, while the Bible does not directly contain the word transgenderism when it mentions other instances of gender disorders, it clearly identifies them as sin.

What to do?

As Christians, we are to show the love of Christ the way that He did while on earth to each transgender person we encounter at work or socially. Whatever choices we make about using preferred pronouns, it’s important that one does not give the appearance of endorsing sexual sin or a transgender’s self-deception. As Christians, we also need to be careful to not give the impression that we agree with the idea of preferred pronouns. Using those words only works to enable that person to believe what they are doing as a transexual is acceptable before God. It is not.

Isaiah warns us not to speak or write in ways that agree with something that is false…

20 Woe to those who call evil good, and good evil; Who substitute darkness for light and light for darkness; Who substitute bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter! (Isaiah 5:20 NASB).

As Christians, we need to prayerfully consider these concerns regarding how, or if, to use someone’s preferred pronouns. Truth is important, but that does not mean the choice not to use preferred pronouns needs to be handled in a judgmental way. Consider how Jesus dealt with the woman at the well in chapter 4 of the Gospel of John...

15 The woman said to Him, “Sir, give me this water so that I will not be thirsty, nor come all the way here to draw water.” 16 He said to her, “Go, call your husband and come here.” 17 The woman answered and said to Him, “I have no husband.” Jesus said to her, “You have correctly said, ‘I have no husband’; 18 for you have had five husbands, and the one whom you now have is not your husband; this which you have said is true.” 19 The woman said to Him, “Sir, I perceive that You are a prophet. 20 Our fathers worshiped on this mountain, and yet you Jews say that in Jerusalem is the place where one must worship.” 21 Jesus said to her, “Believe Me, woman, that a time is coming when you will worship the Father neither on this mountain nor in Jerusalem. 22 You Samaritans worship what you do not know; we worship what we do know because salvation is from the Jews. 23 But a time is coming, and even now has arrived when the true worshipers will worship the Father in spirit and truth; for such people, the Father seeks to be His worshipers. 24 God is spirit, and those who worship Him must worship in spirit and truth.” 25 The woman said to Him, “I know that Messiah is coming (He who is called Christ); when that One comes, He will declare all things to us.” 26 Jesus said to her, “I am He, the One speaking to you.” (John 4:15-26 NASB)

Jesus did not make her sexual sin the main point of His conversation with her. Instead, he gently told her about how salvation was available to her in the same way it is available to all of us.



We are all in a spiritual battle. Satan often tries to make us unhappy with how God made us. If a person feels he or she has been born as the wrong gender, the answer is not gender-reassignment surgery or hormone therapy. God does not make mistakes. Instead, those who feel they were born into the wrong body need to be reminded of the transformative power of Jesus Christ.

Finally, we must act to protect our children and grandchildren. We must not allow them to become confused about whether or not they are a boy or girl. Radical leftist teachers and for-profit media companies that place doubts in the minds of these children are engaging in abusive behavior. Christians, even if they have no children of their own must stand up to local school boards and entertainment companies to end these “recruitment” practices. Anything less denies innocent children the ability to grow and mature with confidence in a loving and just God. As Luke wrote…

“17 Now He said to His disciples, It is inevitable that stumbling blocks come, but woe to one through whom they come! 2 It is better for him if a millstone is hung around his neck and he is thrown into the sea, than that he may cause one of these little ones to sin.” (Luke 17:1-2 NASB)

Share

If you enjoy our posts, help us cover the expense of this blog by buying us a coffee! Buy Me a Coffee

Leave a comment