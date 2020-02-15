These days, it seems like every liberal and leftist out there wants to shame and destroy anyone who doesn't share their wrong-headed ideas of what the Bible identifies as sin. Their mode of operation is to punish anyone who doesn't accept their worldview of right and wrong. They spew a type of doublethink that results in bad being called good and good being called bad. They live in a self-imposed world devoid of any absolute truth.

Liberals want the approval of man, rather than of God. Our identity as Christians is to be found only in Christ as His follower and not look for the approval of others. A product of the world and its darkness, liberalism seeks to promote and defend all manner of evil choices as if everything people do should be tolerated and respectfully regarded… except those who disagree with them.

As Christians, our purpose must be to follow what God has taught us, even if it means being shunned or ridiculed by the people around us. We must not let the fear of not being accepted by others causes us to give our silent approval to that which we know to be sinful. All beliefs are NOT equal nor righteous before God. But, at the same time, as Christians, we are called to hate the sin, but love the sinner… as difficult as that may be for us.

With that said, here are six reasons why I believe that one can’t be a true Christian and a liberal at the same time…

The current liberal mindset favors loosening or not enforcing laws against drug trafficking and use. Beginning in the late 1960s, these liberal policies began to decriminalize or even condone recreational drug use in the U.S. As a result, heroin use became more widespread in the 1970s, leading to increased crime and destroying entire neighborhoods, particularly in the inner cities. Today, the current opioid epidemic now kills over 65,000 people in America every year. Continued liberal proposals to loosen drug laws and decrease law enforcement only serve to destroy lives. As Christians, we must prayerfully work to help protect our fellow citizens from the scourge of drugs.

The current liberal mindset seeks to divide people based on their race, which ignores the fact that God created all men equal and in His image. The Christian Bible teaches that all people who have ever lived are descendants of Adam and Eve. All people are of the same race… the human race. Race is a human construct, not a Godly one.

The current liberal mindset favors abortion including late-term procedures up to birth. What’s more disturbing is some liberals won’t even support so-called “born alive” legislation. Liberals look to attack and destroy the very definitions of life and personhood. The Christian position on abortion is the opposite, that abortion is murder… a horrendous sin. (It can only be justified when the life of the mother is at risk of certain death.)

The current liberal mindset favors open borders. In 1967, a perfectly good Bracero program of Mexican migrant labor was eliminated by liberal bureaucrats. Desperate workers began illegally crossing the Southern border to find work, often remaining rather than returning and risking another crossing. Leftists openly disregard the consequences of illegal border crossings that include human trafficking, child abuse, extortion, rape of immigrant girls and women, drug smuggling, and criminality among some percentage of illegals. Such outcomes are NOT in line with God’s command to Christians that we “love our neighbor as ourselves” … it’s just the opposite.

The current liberal mindset increasingly favors the LGBTQ agenda which can be defined as homosexuality plus extreme leftism. This has purposely pitted gays, lesbians, and transgenders against the 97% straight majority. There can be no honest biblical interpretation that affirms homosexual behavior in any form. There is not one syllable of Scripture that condones or supports homosexual behavior.

The current liberal mindset increasingly favors a big, socialist government that promises to take care of people who are “oppressed”. The net effect of this is to undermine the Churches’ role in this by taking more and more by way of taxes and redistributing wealth in was that meets their political ends vs. true charity that comes from prayerful giving at the local church level.

Jesus was not at all politically correct. He didn't mince words. He spoke boldly even as his words caused offense and anger. Jesus didn't ignore sin nor condone it by remaining silent to fit in.

It is a Christian's duty not to judge or punish liberals, but to stand firm and be a light unto the world God would have us be.