Church Watch: Destiny Cards
When most people think about card readings, images of a mysterious woman sitting in a dimly lit room come to mind. The current popularity of destiny cards can be traced back to Bethel Church...
When most people think about card readings, images of a mysterious woman sitting in a dimly lit room come to mind. But that is no longer always accurate… sadly, card readings are gaining in popularity among people who claim to be Christians and have even begun to take root in some so-called Christian churches.
Destiny cards grew out of an ancient calenda…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to American Faith & Freedom to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.