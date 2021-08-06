Culture Rot Update: The Muppet Babies Transgender Princess
He now self-identifies as “Gonzorella.”
Gonzo, a character on the children’s television show Muppet Babies has become a transgender princess. In a recent episode, Miss Piggy and Summer Penguin stated they’d met an “amazing princess at a royal ball.” In a vile twist of the traditional Cinderella storyline, Miss Piggy then produced a glass slipper that had been left behind at a royal ball. Gon…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to American Faith & Freedom to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.