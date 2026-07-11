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Mr Flores needs to lose the cowboy hat… he ain’t no real Texan

“And He was saying, “That which proceeds out of the man, that is what defiles the man.” (Mark 7:20 NASB)

A week or so ago, right here in my home state of Texas, Democrats voiced their support for U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico at their state convention. They did it by chanting, “We’re all going to hell” in solidarity with Talarico over his numerous attacks on the Christian faith, including saying that “God is nonbinary.”

So much for Talarico’s seminary training…

A now viral clip shows Benjamin Flores, another Democrat candidate, smugly calling on all party members to stand up for Talarico, saying in part, “And when they say James is going to hell, we’ll say we’re all going to hell.”

Really?

The problem is, Mr. Flores, if you and your Democrat friends keep acting like that, all y’all’s will be going to hell...

Why do Democrats and their supporters say and do such things?

Because the truth of God offends them…

Who is the truth?

“Jesus said to him, “I am the way, and the truth, and the life; no one comes to the Father but through Me.” (John 14:6 NASB)

Why?

Because the truth generates hostility and hatred toward Christ… and those who believe in Him.

At the same time, it is highly likely they genuinely don’t believe that hell exists…

It does, because Jesus said it does…

“But I will warn you whom to fear… fear the One who, after He has killed, has authority to cast into hell; yes, I tell you, fear Him!” (Luke 12:5 NASB)

“Then He will also say to those on His left, Depart from Me, accursed ones, into the eternal fire which has been prepared for the devil and his angels.” (Matthew 25:41 NASB)

They can’t accept the truth, because they have been deceived.

Because it’s the truth, they cannot and will not believe it.

The Apostle Paul explains it this way…

“The coming of the lawless one is by the activity of Satan with all power and false signs and wonders, and with all wicked deception for those who are perishing, because they refused to love the truth and so be saved. Therefore God sends them a strong delusion, so that they may believe what is false, in order that all may be condemned who did not believe the truth but had pleasure in unrighteousness.” (2 Thessalonians 2:9-12 NASB)

They take pleasure in unrighteousness because their hearts have been hardened against the things of God…

Therefore they reject Him, deny Him, and rebel against Him.

John MacArthur put it this way…

“Because fallen man has to find a way to tolerate himself, and the dominant sin in fallen man is pride, and he will create an image of himself which escapes ultimate condemnation. He will spin a web of delusions about himself that he is good, noble… anything but that his deeds are evil.”

For many of them, their consciences are so “seared”, like meat burned over hot coals, that they cannot even begin to see truth. Consider that 73 percent of Democrats consider the murder of an unborn child acceptable.

In fact, God’s truth is so hated by those who donate to, support, and vote for the Democrat party and the Democratic Socialists of America’s combined demonic enterprises that they seem to be perfectly fine with spending eternity in hell apart from God.

They know not what they chant for…

Pray they repent and turn from their ways and embrace faith in the truth of Christ alone.

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