American Faith & Freedom

American Faith & Freedom

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Rebecca Templeman's avatar
Rebecca Templeman
21h

Often, I've wondered if there can actually be a Democrat who is a true Believer in Christ. Granted, there are many "Protestant" Democrats in lukewarm churches today. As go Democrat candidates who disdain truth, their deceit reveals they don't believe in the need for fallen men to be saved—the cosmic battle that never declares a winner at the ballot box.

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Dianna b's avatar
Dianna b
21h

Amen. Thank you!

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