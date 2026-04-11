I received a question from a longtime reader this week, asking if it was biblical or not for a Christian to be cremated.

It’s a sensitive subject…

The short answer is that there is no direct command or verse in Scripture that says a body must be buried and not cremated. In the Old Testament, burial was the common practice, dictated by the culture of the time.

In 1 Samuel 31:11-13, Saul and his sons bodies were burned, and their bones were buried... But that was likely done to protect the bodies from further desecration by their enemies, not as a standard practice.

In Amos 2:1, God pronounced a severe judgment against Moab, because he burned to lime the bones of the king of Edom. It was not because he burned them, but because he hated the dead king to the point of violating his corpse… a sign of extreme hatred, which is a sin.

44 years after he died, John Wycliffe, a 14th-century English theologian, his bones were dug up and vindictively burned following a decree from the Council of Constance (1415). Wycliffe had criticized church corruption, questioned transubstantiation*, advocated for the authority of Scripture over tradition, and produced one of the first English translations of the Bible.

The New Testament has nothing to say about it, with the exception that God is sovereign over resurrection. He created us from dust and can raise believers with new, glorified bodies, whether the remains are buried, burned in a house fire, or cremated.

No verse attaches sin or judgment to cremation. Concerns sometimes do arise from associations with ancient pagan practices, but that is not what we are talking about here.

The issue here is disrespect and desecration of a body, not cremation itself.

Our future resurrection is not dependent on the physical condition of our remains. The resurrected body is not simply just reassembled… it is transformed.

What we will be resurrected to, however, depends upon whether or not you have repented and trusted in Jesus Christ, or have rejected Him.

Paul wrote this to the Church at Corinth…

So also is the resurrection of the dead. It is sown a perishable body, it is raised an imperishable body; 43 it is sown in dishonor, it is raised in glory; it is sown in weakness, it is raised in power; 44 it is sown a natural body, it is raised a spiritual body. If there is a natural body, there is also a spiritual body. (1 Corinthians 15:42–44 NASB 95)

Cremation is something a Christian can consider. The Bible does not explicitly forbid it, nor does it command burial as the only acceptable method for handling a believer’s body after death.**

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If faced with a cremation decision, first pray about it and seek counsel from a pastor or a mature Christian brother or sister.

Consider…

But if any of you lacks wisdom, let him ask of God, who gives to all generously and without reproach, and it will be given to him. (James 1:5 NASB 95)

*Transubstantiation is the Roman Catholic doctrine that the bread and wine of the Eucharist become the actual body and blood of Christ while retaining the appearance of bread and wine.

**Eastern Orthodox churches generally prohibit or strongly discourage cremation.