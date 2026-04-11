American Faith & Freedom

American Faith & Freedom

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ConradB_TX's avatar
ConradB_TX
6h

I and my wife plan to be cremated. The modern funeral business is a racket designed to exploit the guilt and sorrow of a grieving family. The cost is an unnecessary burden and the process has more in common with ancient Egypt than ancient Israel. Consider - the body is embalmed, dressed and coated with make-up. It is then placed in an expensive casket which is then placed in a concrete vault in the ground, so the body never returns to the ground from whence it came. If a burial was just a simple wooden box in the ground and, as the Book of Common Prayer says, we return to “dust to dust and ashes to ashes”, I would be okay with that. But if the choice is being treated like Pharaoh or being returned to dust via cremation, I’ll take the latter.

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The Watchman's avatar
The Watchman
3h

Depending on which Biblical translation one uses and I usually use the (KJV), Paul states in

1 Corinthians 13:3 - "And though I bestow all my goods to feed the poor, and though I give my body to be burned, and have not charity, it profiteth me nothing."

This could be interpreted as being cremated. Good subject to write about Jim. Will be linking it.

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