Does Your Church Look Like This?
Take our test...
Over the last four years or so, I have written extensively on what type of churches and teachers to avoid… and there are many.
At the same time, I have rarely covered what to look for in a church.
It’s way past time to change that…
Solid, Biblically based churches are not about entertaining people, emotional experiences, health and wealth, or what people can get from God. Good churches are God-centered, preach the Gospel, and instruct people that they must repent and trust in Christ to be saved.
Pastor Grant Castleberry of Capital Community Church in Raleigh, North Carolina, paints an ideal picture of what a true God-centered church looks like. When asked, Castleberry says this…
“A God-centered church believes that God is encountered through His Word, and therefore they will emphasize an expositional ministry where the Word of God is taught.
A God-centered church believes that the greatest need in any person’s life is to know God.
A God-centered church will teach sound doctrine and the whole counsel of God.
A God-centered church will be biblical in its worship, emphasizing worship that is according to the Word of God, where God’s Word is sung, read, prayed, preached, and seen in the ordinances.
A God-centered church will conform to the New Testament pattern of a church with a plurality of elders, biblical membership, and church discipline.”
Expository teaching is about reading aloud a specific passage of scripture, explaining its meaning and context, and then its application. An expositional ministry is one where expositional preaching is practiced. The focus is on what the text communicates rather than the preacher’s opinions, ideas, or personal experiences. This means that the message should not only explain the passage but also instruct listeners on how to live out its teachings in their daily lives.
Expository preaching prioritizes the majesty of Christ, transforms lives, and protects the congregation from false teaching and error. It promotes Biblical literacy while congregants learn to understand and apply scripture.
Consider what the Apostle Paul wrote to Timothy…
Preach the word; be ready in season and out of season; reprove, rebuke, exhort, with great patience and instruction. (2 Timothy 4:2 NASB 95)
God-centered churches do not have female elders or preachers. They do not promote LGBTQ values or DEI mandates. A God-centered church will encourage attendance and discourage watching online, except for the elderly and infirm. A real God-centered church will have a formal discipleship program in place, as well as men and women who will hold each other accountable.
God-centered churches protect women’s ministries from false teaching and error. They don’t create a “worship experience” with errant Hillsong, Bethel, or Elevation music.
God-centered churches won’t platform false teachers, and they don’t send their youth or anyone else to conferences featuring them.
God-centered churches consistently teach the Gospel… the need to repent, to turn from one’s sin and embrace Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior.
Preaching and teaching in solid Biblically based churches convict, educate, teach, and challenge you to build your faith… rather than function as a feel-good Sunday morning social club.
Does the church you are attending now live up to these standards?
Praise the Lord, I truly am a member of a God-centered church.
Knowing how few and far between they are, and how many are drifting, one way or another, into the teachings and behaviors that destroy churches, we don't take for granted that our church and pastor (s) are tremendous blessings to our members. Because of this we are growing rapidly...which creates its own challenges.
Please pray for our brothers and sisters in the faith, that they will find solid, Bible-based, God-centric churches to encourage and sustain us in these perilous times.
Jim, the most concerning thing we see/hear is the extra-biblical type of “worship program” at many Western churches.
The Big-3, BEH, greatly influence and exacerbate the problem. I find myself refraining from singing when I recognize a song from these publishing groups.
How is it that churches have decided to move away from the Psalms for their worship set?
How is it that leaders who are reborn—who are “smart enough” to know BEH lyrics and emotionalism are off base—do not immediately redirect their music/worship team?
Lastly, how is it that so many people think “worship” is constrained by music snd singing alone?