Robin L
1d

Praise the Lord, I truly am a member of a God-centered church.

Knowing how few and far between they are, and how many are drifting, one way or another, into the teachings and behaviors that destroy churches, we don't take for granted that our church and pastor (s) are tremendous blessings to our members. Because of this we are growing rapidly...which creates its own challenges.

Please pray for our brothers and sisters in the faith, that they will find solid, Bible-based, God-centric churches to encourage and sustain us in these perilous times.

Ron Kays
21h

Jim, the most concerning thing we see/hear is the extra-biblical type of “worship program” at many Western churches.

The Big-3, BEH, greatly influence and exacerbate the problem. I find myself refraining from singing when I recognize a song from these publishing groups.

How is it that churches have decided to move away from the Psalms for their worship set?

How is it that leaders who are reborn—who are “smart enough” to know BEH lyrics and emotionalism are off base—do not immediately redirect their music/worship team?

Lastly, how is it that so many people think “worship” is constrained by music snd singing alone?

