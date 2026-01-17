Over the last four years or so, I have written extensively on what type of churches and teachers to avoid… and there are many.

At the same time, I have rarely covered what to look for in a church.

It’s way past time to change that…

Solid, Biblically based churches are not about entertaining people, emotional experiences, health and wealth, or what people can get from God. Good churches are God-centered, preach the Gospel, and instruct people that they must repent and trust in Christ to be saved.

Pastor Grant Castleberry of Capital Community Church in Raleigh, North Carolina, paints an ideal picture of what a true God-centered church looks like. When asked, Castleberry says this…

“A God-centered church believes that God is encountered through His Word, and therefore they will emphasize an expositional ministry where the Word of God is taught.

A God-centered church believes that the greatest need in any person’s life is to know God.

A God-centered church will teach sound doctrine and the whole counsel of God.

A God-centered church will be biblical in its worship, emphasizing worship that is according to the Word of God, where God’s Word is sung, read, prayed, preached, and seen in the ordinances.

A God-centered church will conform to the New Testament pattern of a church with a plurality of elders, biblical membership, and church discipline.”

Expository teaching is about reading aloud a specific passage of scripture, explaining its meaning and context, and then its application. An expositional ministry is one where expositional preaching is practiced. The focus is on what the text communicates rather than the preacher’s opinions, ideas, or personal experiences. This means that the message should not only explain the passage but also instruct listeners on how to live out its teachings in their daily lives.

Expository preaching prioritizes the majesty of Christ, transforms lives, and protects the congregation from false teaching and error. It promotes Biblical literacy while congregants learn to understand and apply scripture.

Consider what the Apostle Paul wrote to Timothy…

Preach the word; be ready in season and out of season; reprove, rebuke, exhort, with great patience and instruction. (2 Timothy 4:2 NASB 95)

God-centered churches do not have female elders or preachers. They do not promote LGBTQ values or DEI mandates. A God-centered church will encourage attendance and discourage watching online, except for the elderly and infirm. A real God-centered church will have a formal discipleship program in place, as well as men and women who will hold each other accountable.

God-centered churches protect women’s ministries from false teaching and error. They don’t create a “worship experience” with errant Hillsong, Bethel, or Elevation music.

God-centered churches won’t platform false teachers, and they don’t send their youth or anyone else to conferences featuring them.

God-centered churches consistently teach the Gospel… the need to repent, to turn from one’s sin and embrace Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior.

Preaching and teaching in solid Biblically based churches convict, educate, teach, and challenge you to build your faith… rather than function as a feel-good Sunday morning social club.

Does the church you are attending now live up to these standards?

