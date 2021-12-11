Don’t Be Fooled by the Social Gospel
The Social Gospel has nothing in common with the true Gospel of Jesus Christ...
During the 2019-2020 presidential primary election season, Democrat presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg attacked then Vice President Mike Pence for his “old-fashioned” Christian beliefs about marriage, sexuality, and sin. Buttigieg maintained that his personal brand of “Progressive Christianity” allows him to still commit to the faith that Jesus Chris…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to American Faith & Freedom to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.