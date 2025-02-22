How much worse punishment, do you think, will be deserved by the one who has trampled underfoot the Son of God, and has profaned the blood of the covenant by which he was sanctified, and has outraged the Spirit of grace? (Hebrews 10:29)

Scripture tells us very little if anything about what Jesus Christ looked like. The closest thing we get is this description found in the Book of Isaiah…

“…He had no beauty or majesty to attract us to Him, nothing in His appearance that we should desire Him.” (Isaiah 53:2)

Isaiah prophesied that the forthcoming Messiah would come from humble beginnings, without the trappings of royalty, and reveal His true identity only to those with a discerning spirit.

In other words, His appearance was unremarkable.

But one thing that we can be sure of is that Jesus Christ was not a queer female…

The star of Hollywood’s new revival of “Jesus Christ, Superstar” is a bald-headed, black, queer woman named Cynthia Erivo. Erivo also starred in Disney’s recent Wicked movie.

Erivo is an outspoken promoter of the LGBTQ+ cause...

In her own words…

“As I stand here in front of you… Black, bald-headed, pierced, and queer, I can say I know a thing or two about being the other. I lived in deep admiration of anyone who could fully embody their true authentic self, wear their queerness like a

feather boa, and proudly say this is a beautiful part of who I am,” she said. “I used to say that it felt like I was looking at my own community from inside a glass box. There you all were… vibrant, and beautiful and falling in love and I had my nose pressed up against the glass looking out at all of you separate and apart. It took time for me to outgrow my box.”

I don’t care if Erivo is black, green, or some other color. Casting an openly queer woman as Jesus Christ is a form of blasphemy that mocks the very character of God Himself…

God is holy, sinless, and perfect (1 Peter 1:15)

and…

God is just (Job 34:12)

Blasphemy is generally defined as “defiant irreverence.” It typically includes such things as willfully degrading things relating to God. Blasphemy is also attributing some evil to God or denying Him some good that we should attribute to Him.

Cynthia Erivo and the other cast and producers would do well to consider the words of Psalm 73…

“They set their mouths against the heavens, and their tongue struts through the earth.” (Psalm 73:9)

This crass mockery rivals Andres Serrano putting a plastic crucifix in a jar of urine and winning the 1987 Southeastern Center for Contemporary Arts award.

Pray they turn from this and repent of it…

