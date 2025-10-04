

“For if anyone thinks he is something when he is nothing, he deceives himself.” (Galatians 6:3)

What does it mean to be humble? If you were to look up the word in a secular dictionary, you’d see definitions like lowliness, timidity, lacking in position, passiveness, and not being worth much. It’s clear that the world we live in prizes aggressiveness, assertiveness, self-importance, power, position, and pride in oneself and one’s accomplishments.



But, as Christians, we are not to be of this world, but citizens of God’s kingdom here on earth. For us, the word humility has a much different meaning.



To be humble in kingdom terms is to gratefully recognize our dependence on our Lord. Christian humility is not a sign of weakness, timidity, or fear… but an indication that we know where our true strength lies… in the Lord and not from within ourselves.



Sometimes it helps to look at a word’s opposite to discern its true meaning. Pride is most often thought of as the polar opposite of humility. “Mere Christianity” author C.S. Lewis called pride “the great sin.” In it Lewis wrote:



“According to Christian teachers, the essential vice, the utmost evil, is Pride. Unchastity, anger, greed, drunkenness, and all that are mere fleabites in comparison: it was through Pride that the devil became the devil: Pride leads to every other vice: it is the complete anti-God state of mind… it is Pride which has been the chief cause of misery in every nation and every family since the world began."



If this sounds like an exaggeration, make no mistake about it… Pride is the great sin. It is the devil’s most effective and destructive tool that causes us to have a distorted view of who God is. Pride will not allow us to give God the reverence and respect that is due to Him. God is infinitely superior to us. He is absolutely perfect, and we are not. Consider this from the book of Job:



Job 25:4–6

“4 How can a mortal be innocent before God? Can anyone born of a woman be pure? 5 God is more glorious than the moon; He shines brighter than the stars. 6 In comparison, people are maggots; we mortals are mere worms.”



God has supreme authority over us. Our relationship with Him (or lack of) will determine our eternal future. As a result, the prideful will eventually suffer the consequences of their pride. Consider these verses:



Proverbs 16:5

“Everyone who is arrogant in heart is an abomination to the Lord; be assured, he will not go unpunished.”



Proverbs 16:18

“Pride goes before destruction, and a haughty spirit before a fall.”



In faith terms, humility is an attitude of deference toward God in submission to His grace. It means putting God ahead of our own selfish interests. Jesus is our best example of humility. During His earthly ministry, He always acknowledged that His strength came because of His dependence on His Father… He said:



John 5:30

“By myself, I can do nothing… for I seek not to please myself but him who sent me.”



The Lord will also strengthen us as we humble ourselves before Him. James wrote:



James 4:6

“But He gives a greater grace. Therefore, it says, ‘God is opposed to the proud, but gives grace to the humble.’”



Biblical humility is not about being weak or letting others take advantage of you.

Instead, it’s a strength that allows us to grow spiritually and become more Christlike… by acknowledging that God created us for His purposes and not for our own self-glorification.

Humility is not just the absence of pride, but a heartfelt understanding of, as they say in recovery circles, “Big God… Little Me.”

