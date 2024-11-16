The Policy of encouraging the Importation of free People & discouraging that of Slaves has never been duly considered in this Colony, or we should not at this Day see Half of our best Lands in most Parts of the Country remain unsettled, & the other cultivated with Slaves; not to mention the ill Effect such a Practice has upon the Morals & Manners of our People: one of the first Signs of the Decay, & perhaps the primary Cause of the Destruction of the most flourishing Government that ever existed was the Introduction of great Numbers of Slaves – an Evil very pathetically described by the Roman Historians – but ’tis not the present Intention to expose our Weakness by examining this Subject too freely. - George Mason

Introduction

In recent years, American history has become very superficial in the classroom, becoming a straw man of trite stories prepared in little booklets. A personal experience at a teacher’s supply store revealed how one growing trend is moving toward history curricula on select topic areas, such as slavery, to the detriment of foundational documents and contextual history. This reductionist approach engenders questions of understanding America’s past, especially on the institution of slavery and the role of the Founding Fathers. Fully recognizing the profound injustices of slavery, one must nevertheless consider that this institution predates the nation’s founding and was not peculiar to America. This essay aims to elaborate on the complexity of slavery, its historical context, and the Founding Fathers’ perspective, focusing on moral turmoil and legislative compromise regarding this contentious issue. This study also intends to bring a more accurate and comprehensive understanding of American history to confront one-dimensional narratives dominating contemporary education.

Background

Detailed American history and heritage studies have been reduced to just a few morsels in classrooms nationwide. To confirm this, some years ago, I had the opportunity to browse through the teacher’s store. This establishment was large, about the size of what we would know growing up to be a “five and dime.” This superstore had rows upon rows of documents that looked like coloring books. These booklets guide teachers who instruct grades 1 through 12. Opening a sample of these documents revealed many illustrations but minimal text. Upon opening one about “United States History,” there was scant information about the topic. There was no reference to our essential documents but a section about slavery. So much for the textbooks that baby boomers had as youngsters.

Before continuing, it is essential to note that this author abhors slavery. Several of the Founding Fathers enslaved people. This essay is not an apology but a repudiation of this terrible injustice. But it is unlike the crummy 1619 Project.

The History

Slavery was not the direct product of nor introduced by the Founding Fathers. Slavery existed centuries before the founding; as President of Congress Henry Laurens explained in 1776:1

“I abhor slavery. I was born in a country where slavery had been established by British Kings and Parliaments as well as by the laws of the country ages before my existence. . . . In former days there was no combating the prejudices of men supported by interest; the day, I hope, is approaching when, from principles of gratitude as well as justice, every man will strive to be foremost in showing his readiness to comply with the Golden Rule.”

Slavery has existed throughout the world since the beginning of recorded history. It still exists in parts of the world today. But we rarely hear about this modern slavery because of the god of political correctness (hint, hint – Sudan). Nevertheless, the American Revolution was the turning point against slavery, and the Founding Fathers contributed to that transformation. Many Founders complained that Great Britain had forcefully imposed slavery upon the Colonies. For example, Thomas Jefferson criticized British Policy:2

He [King George III] has waged cruel war against human nature itself, violating its most sacred rights of life and liberty in the persons of a distant people who never offended him, captivating and carrying them into slavery in another hemisphere or to incur miserable death in their transportation thither. . . . Determined to keep open a market where men should be bought and sold, he has prostituted his negative for suppressing every legislative attempt to prohibit or to restrain this execrable commerce.

In a 1773 letter to Dean Woodward, Benjamin Franklin confirmed that the British thwarted the American attempt to end slavery because:3

“. . . a disposition to abolish slavery prevails in North America, that many of Pennsylvanians have set their slaves at liberty, and that even the Virginia Assembly have petitioned the King for permission to make a law for preventing the importation of more into that colony. This request, however, will probably not be granted as their former laws of that kind have always been repealed.

Ask any child or young adult engaged in “social studies” about the above, and we get a non-response. As such, children in today’s schools do not measure up to the academic achievement of the past. Today, we are at the bottom of the barrel compared to the rest of the world. The main culprit for the lousy academic achievement is that much of the time spent in classrooms involves the ideological twisting of our history.

Most people automatically think about the injustice that African Americans suffered because of slavery. That is undoubtedly true. And it is also true that some African Americans today still suffer the lingering effects of past slavery manifested by racism. However, slavery included people of every race and color until modern times. How many people know the following facts?

On the eve of the Civil War, about 4,000 black enslavers (some writers say these enslavers were mixed-race) and American Indians owned enslaved Black people. Note – this author accepts that this aspect is a small part of the sin of slavery in this country.

The elite Africans sold their people to the international slave trade

In many parts of Africa, Asia, and the Middle East, slavery persisted into the 20th Century. Ethiopia outlawed it in 1942, and Saudi Arabia and Yemen in 1962.

Slavery has existed in Sudan for thousands of years, and today, the slave trade persists. The Sudanese Civil War that resumed in 1983 continues between the Arab North and the black South. Permitted and even encouraged by the Arab-dominated Khartoum government, the military captured countless Christian women and children from the South and sold them into slavery in the North. In the year 2000, over 100,000 Black people were enslaved in Sudan. Today, a comparable situation exists in the little-known nation of Mauritania.

Many white Europeans placed themselves into indentured servitude during our nation’s founding. These people subjected themselves to this form of slavery to obtain free passage on sailing ships. They would work without pay for seven years to “pay back” their planter masters, who bankrolled their transportation to the new world. Before gaining their freedom at the end of their seven-year term, masters sold indentured servants just like the black slaves. In Virginia, white indentured servants outnumbered enslaved Black people in the seventeenth Century.

In Virginia in the late 1600s, the children of mixed couples (white women and black or Native American men) were required by law to enter servitude for up to 30 years.

White convicts from Great Britain were subject to shipping to the Colonies and sold as enslaved people.

North African pirates abducted and enslaved more than 1 million Europeans between 1530 and 1780 in raids. Thousands were seized yearly to work as galley enslaved people, laborers, and concubines for Muslim overlords. Scholars have long known of the slave raids in Europe, and historian Robert Davis has calculated that the total number captured - although small compared with the 12 million Africans shipped to the Americas in later years - was far higher than previously recognized. His book, enslaved Christians, Muslim Masters: White Slavery in the Mediterranean, the Barbary Coast, and Italy, 1500-1800, concludes that 1 million to 1.25 million ended in bondage.

The total number of people in forced labor in the Soviet Gulag system included up to 25 million souls during Stalin’s regime (1927 – 1953). There was an annual death rate of about 30 percent in this system.

It is proper to point out that slavery existed throughout the world up to the Civil War. Slavery was also being eliminated outside North America during this period, but we were the only nation that suffered a civil war due to slavery. The dichotomy of slavery existed even in the North during the Civil War. Specifically, it was not just Southern generals who enslaved people; some northerners owned them. Northern General Ulysses Grant, enslaved people later freed after the Thirteenth Amendment (1865). Also, how many history professors tell their students that some enslaved people in the Colonies could bear arms to hunt for themselves? That tidbit, indeed, will cause gun control advocates to become unglued.

The Founding Fathers

The notable founding fathers who enslaved people and then turned against the practice in the 18th Century included George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and Patrick Henry. Their moral rejection of slavery was unambiguous, but what to do had them baffled by the practical question. That would remain so for more than half a Century. It is also important to note that there was no repudiation of slavery in Africa, Asia, or the Middle East.

Historical records show that the founders had to compromise on the issue of slavery. Slavery was the most contentious issue debated during the Constitutional Convention. Ultimately, each enslaved person was counted as three-fifths of a person in deciding the number of representatives in each state. Even today, scholars continue to debate if the success of the Convention required such a veiled acknowledgment of slavery. While we will never know the outcome if there was no compromise, we will always consider that the Union may not have occurred due to some states, such as South Carolina. That was ironic as the southern states felt enslaved people were not persons but compromised to consider them partial persons, giving them more representation. On the other hand, the northerners thought that the South had an unfair representative advantage, as there were more enslaved people in the South.

Nevertheless, the three-fifths clause was not a measurement of human worth but an attempt to reduce the number of pro-slavery proponents in Congress. By including only three-fifths of the total number of enslaved people in the congressional calculations, Southern states denied pro-slavery representatives in Congress. It was during the Constitutional Convention that James Madison recorded the debates. George Mason of Virginia was an example of those from the South who derided slavery:

“Slavery discourages arts and manufacturers. The poor despise labor when performed by slaves. … Every master is a pretty tyrant… [slavery] brings on the judgment of Heaven on a country… As nations cannot be rewarded or punished in the next world, they must be in this. By an inevitable chain of causes and effects, Providence punishs national sins by national calamities.”

Article 1, Section 9 of the Constitution stipulated that it was not until 1808 that Congress could enact any commerce laws restricting slavery. This issue finally arose because of the War Between the States. In this conflict, one life perished for every six people freed.

The Declaration of Independence states, “… all men are created equal, that their Creator endows them with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” That is the most often referenced statement invoked by those who wish to debase the Founders regarding the question of slavery. Despite what the postmodern secular humanists may say, this is a religious statement that men are spiritually equal. It also asserts that men should be equal under the law. In the face of the inherited slavery system, this statement bars slavery from man to man. The founders knew this, and they struggled with the issue of slavery. Around the time of the Constitution framing, Congress banned slavery in the Northwest Ordinance of 1787. Slavery was an existing stain in 1776; there was the slow pace of its eventual abolition. Nevertheless, an open mind realizes that the fact of slavery in America need not lessen the value of the Declaration’s statement of equality under God and the law. Indeed, this fact magnified the concept behind this proclamation.

By 1776, several of the Founders who enslaved people were concerned about the need to abolish the “peculiar institution” [e.g., Washington, Jefferson, James Madison, and George Mason (see above)]. Some treated their enslaved people well, with Madison as a notable example. He was concerned for the safety of any enslaved people he may have freed. They may have ended up in worse conditions because of the harsh treatment blacks received in society, or they could have ended up under tyrannical enslavers. It is also important to note that enslaved people worked to death in the West Indies and South America and were replaced with more imported enslaved people. In the colonies, enslaved people lived, and the slave trade dwindled over time because the enslaved Black people in the Colonies lived and procreated. Nevertheless, there were legally sanctioned cruelties against enslaved people in the colonies, such as cutting off their toes to prevent them from fleeing. Whipping in response to disobedience was another nasty cruelty against enslaved people that we all should deplore.

It is also important to note that the word “slave” is not in the body of the Constitution. Article 1, Section 2 states:

Representatives and direct Taxes shall be apportioned among the several States which may be included within this Union, according to their respective Numbers, which shall be determined by adding to the whole Number of free Persons, including those bound to Service for a Term of Years, and excluding Indians not taxed, three fifths of all other Persons.

However, the 13th Amendment to the United States Constitution, following the Civil War in 1865, abolished slavery. It states:

Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction.

In his notes on the Constitutional Convention, James Madison recorded that the delegates “thought it wrong to admit in the Constitution the idea that there could be property in men.” Thus, it is unsound to say that the U.S. Constitution supported slavery.

Frederick Douglas, the great black abolitionist writer, publisher, and speaker, was born into slavery. In 1846, he bought his freedom, believing that our form of government “was never, in its essence, anything but an antislavery government.” He also said, “Abolish slavery tomorrow, and not a sentence or a syllable of the Constitution need be altered.”

Most Founders opposed slavery, but North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia leaders strongly favored it. In 1790, Elias Boudinot, President of the Continental Congress, responded to those who favored slavery by proclaiming that: 4

[E]ven the sacred Scriptures had been quoted to justify this iniquitous traffic. It is true that the Egyptians held the Israelites in bondage for four hundred years, . . . but . . . gentlemen cannot forget the consequences that followed: they were delivered by a strong hand and stretched-out arm and it ought to be remembered that the Almighty Power that accomplished their deliverance is the same yesterday, today, and for ever.

With the above and much more historical information, most Founders were opposed or saddened to be a part of this stain on Humanity. One of the more famous of the Founders who did not own enslaved people was John Adams, and he said, “[M]y opinion against it [slavery] has always been known . . . [N]ever in my life did I own a slave.”

Also missing from the classroom history books are the essential efforts by several of the Founders to end slavery. In 1774, Benjamin Franklin and Benjamin Rush

founded the first antislavery society. John Jay was president of a similar society in New York. Other influential Founding Fathers who were members of associations for ending slavery included Richard Bassett, James Madison, James Monroe, Bushrod Washington, Charles Carroll, William Few, John Marshall, Richard Stockton, Zephaniah Swift, and many more. It is also important to note that the most significant push to end slavery worldwide came from Christian churches and secular organizations.

Because of the efforts, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts abolished slavery in 1780; Connecticut and Rhode Island did so in 1784; New Hampshire in 1792; Vermont in 1793; New York in 1799; and New Jersey in 1804. Furthermore, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Iowa prohibited slavery. That was a Federal act authored by Rufus King (signer of the Constitution) and signed into law by President George Washington outlawing slavery in those territories.

Rest assured that the elitists who review books will always use slavery as the core criterion when critiquing books about U.S. history. Like it or not, books that explore other founding elements in detail will be subject to slander for not “fully” addressing the core question (in their minds) of the republic’s early years. For example, the cover of the December 14, 2003, issue of The New York Times Book Review sums it up this way: “Never Forget: They Kept Lots of Slaves.” The keyword is “never.” The elitists’ agenda becomes apparent as a glass eyeball - slavery is the overarching element to measure the Founding Fathers. As such, certain intellectual snobs consider them to be villains. Forget that Washington worked hard at the end of his life to ensure freedom for his enslaved people after his death. This worldview also charges the Founding Fathers, who did not enslave people because they signed the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. Should we blame all the Supreme Court judges for the fiat legalization of abortion during the Roe vs. Wade case?

We must be honest to admit that several of the founders enslaved people. However, do we believe some of the wacky conspiracy theories that the Founders sought to perpetuate slavery or set up an elitist white plutocracy? Indeed, despite their inconsistency about slavery, they created the legal system necessary to demolish this evil.

Less Than Human

Those who were for slavery from the founding through the Civil War argued that those poor people were “less than human.” That is the same (hidden) argument used by the pro-abortion cult mob. With that background, it is profoundly disturbing that there is little in the mainstream about the slavery that exists right now in North Africa. Is it possible that it is politically incorrect to mention this modern horror because some aspects of a particular religion are engaging in this activity? Of course, some will say those countries have no oil, so we do nothing—a demotic quip.

The inhuman treatment of enslaved black people is just one chapter of Humanity’s dark side. Of note is the tragic and haunting chapter in the construction of the Philadelphia and Columbia Railroad, later part of the Pennsylvania Railroad’s main line between Philadelphia and Harrisburg. In 1832, a contractor named Philip Duffy hired 57 Irish immigrant laborers to work on a challenging railroad section near Malvern, Pennsylvania, known as “Duffy’s Cut.”

The laborers, all recent arrivals from Ireland, were tasked with digging through a steep ravine to lay tracks—a physically grueling job made even more difficult by the outbreak of cholera that summer. When cholera struck the camp, all the workers reportedly perished. However, the exact circumstances of their deaths were shrouded in mystery for decades. It was long believed that they had succumbed to the disease. Still, later investigations suggested a darker reality: many of them might have been murdered to prevent the spread of the illness or due to the deep-seated fear and prejudice against Irish immigrants.

During this period, Irish immigrants were often regarded as less than human and subjected to intense discrimination and hostility. They were viewed as expendable labor, and many in American society considered their lives worthless. This dehumanization likely contributed to the brutal treatment they received, both in life and death. The workers at Duffy’s Cut were buried in a mass grave, and their deaths were largely forgotten until the early 2000s when researchers and archaeologists began uncovering their remains, revealing signs of violent trauma.

“Duffy’s Cut” stands as a somber reminder of the harsh conditions and rampant discrimination faced by Irish immigrants in early American industrial projects. It underscores the often-overlooked human cost of progress and the tragic consequences of the dehumanization that permeated society at the time.

Reflection

I recently had the opportunity to attend a fascinating speech by the individual who portrays George Washington at Washington’s Crossing Park. The event was well attended, and the speaker delved into the extensive research, dedication, and qualifications necessary to accurately embody such a pivotal historical figure. He shared insights into Washington’s life, his leadership during the Revolutionary War, and the complexities of his character, emphasizing the importance of understanding history in its entirety.

At the end of the presentation, a Q&A session allowed audience members to engage directly with the speaker. One question, in particular, stood out: a participant asked, “In light of today’s realization of the evil of slavery, how do you reconcile that history when playing the role?” The speaker took a moment to reflect before responding. He acknowledged the undeniable moral failings of historical figures, including Washington, who inherited enslaved people as part of the societal structure of his time.

He explained that Washington’s concerns were rooted in the belief that if his enslaved individuals got freed without proper means of support, they might face even harsher realities than those they experienced under his tutelage. The speaker pointed out that Washington ultimately willed their freedom upon his death, showing a complicated struggle with the morality of slavery and a desire to mitigate the potential suffering of those he had come to know. This response prompted a thoughtful dialogue about the complexities of history, morality, and the responsibilities of those who portray such figures today, reinforcing that understanding the past requires grappling with its inherent contradictions.

Conclusion

The reduction of American history into minute bytes in the modern classroom seriously erodes our understanding of the complexities surrounding slavery and the founding of our nation. There is a demonstration of how the historical background shows that slavery was a global issue long before the founding of the United States, existing in various ways across cultures and epochs. While the founding fathers fought over a moral battle regarding slavery, at the same time, they were forming the land that, in due time, would work its way towards an ideal of equality. That recognition of the wrongness of slavery, and subsequently the efforts to deal with it, unpalatable as the compromises were, is an essential element in our history that needs to be thoroughly understood.

Parting Shot

In a tribute to the enslaved Africans who expanded America’s ideals, I encourage readers, especially the woke folk, to enjoy my essay “The Original Alice of Wonder.” Black Alice of Dunk’s Ferry is a little-known but inspiring African American woman born late in the 17th Century and died in the early 19th Century.

