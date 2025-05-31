American Faith & Freedom

American Faith & Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Courageous Lion's avatar
Courageous Lion
2d

I have been "church" hopping trying to find one that I don't have to jump through a bunch of hoops and be a "member" for six months to participate in the music ministry. One that I had hopes for that wasn't very large, size matters not to me, had two men that carried. Sometimes the services would only have 20 people in them. Since I'm a guardian that has spent hundreds of hours in my lifetime practicing and can keep a 8" group rapid fire at 50 yards with my Glock 30, I asked the pastor for permission to carry. He said that if they two current defenders would approve I could do so. Well, they approved and then he backed out on his word and told me "he had to pray about it." I was like.. WHAT? Arkansas doesn't require you to announce that you are carrying in a church to anyone. You can UNLESS you have a carry permit. Then you have to ask permission. Makes sense doesn't it? Anyhow, I take issue with a pastor that goes back on his word. Funny thing is, he is a convicted felon due to some drug BS earlier on in his life and can't according to the "government" carry himself.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Jim McCraigh and others
Molon Labe Patriot's avatar
Molon Labe Patriot
2d

✝️ Luke 22:36 ❤️🤍💙

Jesus said, “if you don’t have an AR-15, then sell your coat and buy one”.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jim McCraigh
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture