The pastor of Jesus’ Dwelling Place Church in North Braddock, Pennsylvania, was halfway through his sermon one Sunday last year when Bernard J. Polite got up from one of the pews and walked to the front.

Holding a pistol, he aimed directly at Pastor Glenn Germany, pulled the trigger… and missed. Then, mercifully, his gun jammed, and a church member was able to force the assailant to the floor. Pastor Germany then took control of the weapon and helped hold the gunman until police arrived.

Last year, (2024) armed intruders opened fire inside several houses of worship in America, including the Houston, Texas megachurch of Joel Osteen.

Studies show the number of shootings in houses of worship has more than doubled over the last few years. Threats against both Jewish and Muslim worshipers have also spiked since the current Israel-Hamas war began.

But it does not have to be that way…

We’ve repeatedly seen law-abiding people with firearms save lives, rather than take them. In fact, there are several cases involving an active mass shooter where a citizen armed with a gun directly took out a perpetrator with a concealed carry handgun.

But you don’t generally see these types of tragedies reported in the news… except to further advance the left’s foolish demands for gun control.

Without exception, every church, temple, and mosque in America needs to have an armed security team…

The recent mass shooting at Florida State University’s Tallahassee campus is a prime example of why gun-free zones don’t work. A student opened fire on campus last month, killing two and injuring six others.

To this day, the university still has policies in place that ban the concealed carry of handguns, even in cases where individuals have legal permits.

Note to FSU officials… Shelter-in-place orders are not only useless but can be deadly. The best defense is a hail of bullets aimed back at cowardly shooters.

If Florida State University had been smart enough not to ban the concealed carry of pistols and revolvers, someone on campus could have taken out the shooter. Instead, the shooter knew they were in a “safe space” where no one would be armed.

Safe spaces for active shooters, but not for students and faculty?

Really?

What’s Wrong With Gun-Free Churches?

Gun-free zones in houses of worship let mass shooters know they’re free to take the maximum number of lives possible. The only way this changes is by doing away with gun-free zones that force worshippers to be sitting ducks for psychopaths. Houses of worship must openly display the fact that armed security is on the premises during services.

Any discussion about carrying weapons must include what Scripture says about the subject…

Then Jesus asked them, when I sent you without purse, bag, or sandals, did you lack anything?” Nothing, they answered. 36 He said to them, But now if you have a purse, take it, and also a bag; and if you don’t have a sword, sell your cloak and buy one. (Luke 22: 35-36)

Carrying concealed handguns to church should be alarming only to pro-criminal, leftists who desperately want to permanently disarm law-abiding Americans. At the same time, those who do carry a firearm in a house of worship must do so with the knowledge and approval of church leadership. Just as with childcare workers, fingerprinting, a background check, and completion of a gun safety course must be a prerequisite to carry in a church, synagogue, or mosque.

The Second Amendment exists to be exercised…. For protection and never aggression.

Even on Sunday mornings…

