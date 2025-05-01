American Faith & Freedom

American Faith & Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Johnson's avatar
Jeff Johnson
1d

This is pure satanic evil in action. Pathetic.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
David LaRiviere's avatar
David LaRiviere
1d

May God bless Israel.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jim McCraigh
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture