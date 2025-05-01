I will bless those who bless you, and him who dishonors you I will curse, and in you all the families of the earth shall be blessed. (Genesis 12:3)

Out-of-control wildfires are forcing the evacuation of communities and the closure of highways. While more than a dozen people have already been injured, there have been no fatalities as of this writing.

Palestinian terrorists are being encouraged to start these fires near Jerusalem and other locations across Israel. This says everything you need to know about them...

It also says everything you need to know about those here in America who

support their satanic “From the River to the Sea” chants…

They don't care about the land. They don't care about the climate. They don't care about trees, life, or property. All they care about is destroying the Jews and what they stand for.

That's the whole idea…

The Jerusalem Post is reporting that Hamas is using social media to encourage Palestinians to "burn whatever they can of groves, forests, and settlers’ homes. One such post reads, "Youth of the West Bank, youth of Jerusalem, and those inside Israel, set their cars ablaze… Gaza awaits the revenge of the free". Others encourage the burning of agricultural land.

Around 50 fire crews, 10 firefighting planes, and a helicopter have been deployed to extinguish the blaze. Italy and Croatia are expected to send firefighting planes to help. To make matters worse, strong winds are contributing to the rapid spread of the fires.

U.S. universities, students, corporations, politicians, and other Americans who support this genocidal destruction of Israel and the Jews are no better than Adolph Hitler and his WWII NAZI party.

Why?

God chose Israel as the nation from which the Messiah Jesus Christ would come. Israel is also important in the fulfillment of end-times prophecy. Hamas and its American supporters will continue to attempt to destroy Israel because it is at the core of Satan’s agenda of hatred for God and His chosen people

Unless they repent, they will someday pay an unimaginably high eternal price.

Pray for them…

