UDATE: December 17, 2024… The Vatican, the spiritual and administrative heart of the Catholic Church, faces an unprecedented financial crisis, with reports suggesting it is teetering on the brink of bankruptcy.

A combination of plummeting revenues, disillusioned donors, and mismanagement under Pope Francis has left the institution struggling to meet its pension obligations.

In 2023, the Vatican reported an operating deficit of $87 million, an increase of $5.3 million from the previous year. The shortfall stems largely from a dramatic decline in global donations from the Catholic faithful and the broader public.

Donations, historically a cornerstone of the Vatican’s revenue, have dwindled as many Catholics express discontent with Pope Francis’ progressive reforms.

Pope Francis seems to have foolishly taken a side in the Hamas-Israel war… and it’s not Israel’s. This was clearly demonstrated by his approval of the Baby Jesus resting on a virulently anti-Jewish Palestinian Keffiyeh (traditional head scarf) in this year’s official Vatican nativity scene.

Increasing numbers of observant Catholics have harshly condemned this historically inaccurate effort by supporters of Hamas to portray Jesus as an antisemitic Palestinian.

The creation of this pro-Hamas display was the work of the Higher Presidential Committee for Church Affairs in Palestine, an arm of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), and the Palestinian embassy to the Vatican.

At the unveiling of the display, PLO member Ramzi Khouri thanked Pope Francis for his support of the Palestinian cause. According to a PLO press release, Khouri expressed “deep gratitude for the pope’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and his tireless efforts to end the war on Gaza and promote justice.”

This is from the same people whose American college student supporters chant “From the River to the Sea” referring to the territory between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea. It includes the entirety of the territory of the State of

Israel (in addition to the West Bank and Gaza, which are not now officially part of the State of Israel). Muslim/Arab extremists, Hamas, and pro-Palestinian organizations have been using this phrase in support of their cause. The modern-day use of the phrase has come to mean a call for the total elimination of the State of Israel.

(Sadly, few if any of these student protesters can tell you what that phrase actually means. To most of them it's just a slogan their masters have trained them to repeat.)

Pope Francis’s recent remarks on the Gaza conflict have stupidly suggested that Israel’s actions could qualify as genocide. In another interview, Francis called for a “careful international investigation into the matter”. The Pope had previously referred to Israeli military actions as “terrorism” and a “massacre.” Francis’ words understandably provoked a swift reaction from the Israeli Embassy to the Holy See, which dismissed any comparison between Israel’s military operations and a genocide.

Really?

How is it that the Pope sees fit to support a known terrorist organization? Does he foolishly think Jesus was not a Jew? This display represents nothing less than total blasphemy against our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

And the Pope thinks this is OK?

God has made it abundantly clear that those who would come against Israel would suffer the consequences of Genesis 12:3 in His promise to Abraham that He will crush those who come against the Jews:

“I will bless those who bless you, and I will curse him who curses you; and in you, all the families of the earth shall be blessed.”

The writing of names in the dust of the earth (from Jeremiah 17:13 above) is significantly different than God writing the names of believers in the Lamb’s Book of Life (Revelation 2:10). Jeremiah makes the point that their names, being written in the earth, means they are doomed and will be forgotten as easily as the wind blows away dust from the earth.

Perhaps the Pope should spend more time reading his Bible to better understand the eternal significance of his words.

It should disturb all Catholics that the Pope is taking part in advancing this fraudulent “Palestinian Jesus” narrative. Between that and Francis' unwavering support of the LGBTG+ crowd (as evidenced by his elevating pro-gay sex Dominican friar Timothy Radcliffe to the position of Cardinal), his papal tenure has been an unmitigated disaster for Roman Catholicism.

Pray he turns from this nonsense before it is too late…

