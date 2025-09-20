American Faith & Freedom

American Faith & Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack Walker's avatar
Jack Walker
3h

Some people will turn and be affected for life. Most will not. They are like the grass that grows up fast and then withers away.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jeff Johnson's avatar
Jeff Johnson
2h

I just read from Jason Clark that TPUSA has received over 60,000 new applications for membership. What this tells me is that, though not all will stay the course, this represents the future of our country. So, with this many wanting to be a part of the movement, even with dropoff, consider how many will still be taking this message forward. It gives me new hope, and that's why I think this is a true turning point for us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jim McCraigh
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture