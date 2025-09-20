The Stoning of Saint Stephen - Rembrandt 1625

So have I become your enemy by telling you the truth? (Galatians 4:16 NASB95)

I’d like your opinion…

The Sunday after 9-11 happened, there was standing room only at the church we were attending. Immediately, there were calls for more chairs or adding another service to handle all the new people, many of whom we had never seen before.

Three weeks later, attendance returned to normal.

It was as if it had never happened…

Will history repeat itself? Will all this outpouring of grief and determination continue for more than three weeks?

When will most people go back to business as usual?

What about young Bobby Kennedy’s assassination?

What about the civil rights leader and “I have a Dream” orator, Dr. Martin Luther King’s murder?

Will it be different this time?

Will the current fervor around the world subside?

When?

What about all the prayers for Charlie now that he’s gone?

Are those worthwhile?

Consider this…

And inasmuch as it is appointed for men to die once and after this comes judgment.(Hebrews 9:27 NASB95).

That means after one’s death, no change can be made in their spiritual condition. It is too late… The time to pray for a person is when they are alive, so there is still a possibility that their heart can be changed.

I am not worried about Charlie. He needs no prayer. He was martyred for a similar reason as Stephen…. Not for denying his faith, but for confronting power with truth and preaching Christ, as Stephen did...

54 Now when they heard this, they were cut to the quick, and they began gnashing their teeth at him. 55 But being full of the Holy Spirit, he gazed intently into heaven and saw the glory of God, and Jesus standing at the right hand of God; 56 and he said, “Behold, I see the heavens opened up and the Son of Man standing at the right hand of God.” 57 But they cried out with a loud voice, and covered their ears and rushed at him with one impulse. 58 When they had driven him out of the city, they began stoning him; and the witnesses laid aside their robes at the feet of a young man named Saul. 59 They went on stoning Stephen as he called on the Lord and said, “Lord Jesus, receive my spirit!” 60 Then falling on his knees, he cried out with a loud voice, “Lord, do not hold this sin against them!” Having said this, he fell asleep. (Acts 7:54-60 NASB95)

Charlie Kirk is dead because he wouldn’t shut up about Christ. He boldly proclaimed Christ on college campuses where Christ is despised.

Consider this from the Dissenter…

Frank Turek, who was in the car with Charlie Kirk, explained what happened immediately after Charlie Kirk was assassinated. “Charlie wasn’t there… he wasn’t looking at me, he was looking past me, into eternity. He was with Jesus already.

Charlie Kirk needs no prayer… he is already in a special place (Revelation 6:9-11) with the other martyrs in heaven.

Let us pray that the energy continues and that now there will be millions more bold proclaimers of Christ who will stand up and speak out…

Please let me know what you think. Take the poll and share your thoughts in the comments!

