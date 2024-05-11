Over the last five decades, the music industry has rotted from the head down, devolving from artists who worked to entertain their fans to self-serving narcissists who seek to fatten their bank accounts at the expense of their young listeners’ morals.

Lyrics have gone from tracks about life, love, and having fun to crass performances celebrating illicit drugs, sexual sin, profanity, Satanism, witchcraft, and even violence against women and police.

But now, Taylor Swift’s new album has gone even further than that…

Almost half the songs on Taylor Swift’s new “Tortured Poets Department” album contain lyrics that make fun of Christians or blaspheme Christ in one way or another.

One of the more tame examples of this is…

"But Daddy, I love him / I just learned these people only raise you / To cage you / Sarahs and Hannahs in their Sunday best / Clutchin' their pearls, sighing, 'What a mess' / I just learned these people try and save you 'Cause they hate you…. God save the most judgmental creeps/ "

That’s not the worst of her lyrics on the album… but I won’t print those.

Lyrics can subconsciously influence attitudes and behaviors to convert people to a way of thinking. Research has shown that song lyrics can affect reasoning,

actions, and mood. Music producers count on mindless repetition as people listen to their favorite music over and over again… possibly hundreds of times over a period of years. As a result, they are likely to become influenced by these words without ever being aware of it.

And that’s the con…

Even Former Boyzone star Shane Lynch has warned of the damaging effects such music has on children. “You’ll see a lot of hoods up and masks on and fire ceremonies. Even down to Taylor Swift… one of the biggest artists in the world… you watch one of her shows and she has two or three different demonic rituals to do with the pentagrams on the ground, to do with all sorts of stuff on stage. But to a lot of people, it’s just art and that’s how people are seeing it, unfortunately.” He went on to say, “It’s coming in right at our children from the very beginning to get them to sway away from anything Godly, anything controlled or disciplined.”

He's right…

It’s not limited to just kids. Recently, some 53% of U.S. adults said they were fans of Swift, and 16% identified themselves as “avid” fans of the star. Nearly half of her fan base are millennials. According to a 2023 Morning Consult survey, 55% are Democrats, 23% are Republicans, and the rest are independent with 48% “identifying” as male, and 52% as “identifying” as female… whatever that means anymore.

Swift regularly features demonic-looking goat’s heads, witches, spells, and rituals at her concerts. Her 2020 “Willow” music video featured an occult ritual.

It’s bad enough she got a 2024 Grammy Award for that garbage…

But now, increasing numbers of churches are not only failing to speak out against this tidal wave of theological insanity… some of them are actually using her music to bring young people into their services. They say they want to be relevant to the unchurched…

One German church that recently featured Swift’s music to attract younger people, remarked, “It’s much easier than other methods.” I guess it is… that goat farm (fake church) saw its 423 seats quickly filled for its first service and was forced to add a second that day. A recent sermon series at Brentwood Presbyterian Church in Los Angeles used Taylor Swift as a lure to help tell the good news of Jesus Christ. There are too many more to list here…

God doesn’t need that kind of help… We don’t use things of this corrupt world to promote the Gospel… it is a powerful enough attractor on its own.

I recently caught a YouTube snippet of a “pastor” saying, “Eagerly awaiting the Holy Spirit is like eagerly awaiting the new Taylor Swift album.”

Really?

At the same time, Swift famously claims to be a Christian, while supporting both abortion and LGBTQ causes… hardy a mindset anyone should promote in a church.

I’ll end with this….

I know it’s hard to stop kids from watching or listening to this kind of thing… I raised three children. But what pastors CAN DO to help is to instruct parents how to teach their children to be discerning about what they watch and listen to. Sadly 95% of them don’t or won’t…

Be sober-minded; be watchful. Your adversary the devil prowls around like a roaring lion, seeking someone to devour. (1 Peter 5:9)

