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During the Revolutionary War, American forces lacked the time and money to build and train a large enough navy needed to outmaneuver and outgun opposing British warships.

To solve the problem, Congress authorized and paid privateers, several of them being pirates, to aid in the war effort.

During that time, the Continental Congress issued more than 700 letters of marque, allowing private ship owners to attack British merchant vessels. A letter of marque was an official government document that authorized a privately owned ship to attack and capture enemy vessels during wartime. It effectively turned a civilian merchant ship into a privateer.

The word “marque” comes from French, meaning “seizure” or “reprisal.”

These privateers captured an estimated 600 to 1,800 British ships during the war. This newly authorized “fleet” included converted whaling ships, schooners, and brigantines. And yes… that included real pirate ships that looted and sank ships.

How important was this?

These privateers and pirates captured or destroyed an estimated 600 British ships, crippling supply lines at key moments during the conflict… depriving the Redcoats of food, weapons, clothing, ammunition, and other supplies.

Captured cargoes were sold at auction, and the profits helped finance the war.

Seized enemy vessels were taken to a prize court. If the capture was ruled lawful, the ship and cargo were sold, and the proceeds were divided among the owners, captain, and crew.

Privateering also provided captured weapons, gunpowder, and supplies for Patriot forces.

One well-known privateer was Jonathan Haraden (1744–1803), probably the most successful and celebrated privateer captain during the entire war. Operating primarily out of Salem, Massachusetts, he became famous for his daring attacks on British shipping despite often being heavily outmanned and outgunned!

His exploits made him a hero throughout the colonies and demonstrated how an underdog’s courage and commitment can overcome seemingly insurmountable odds…

Happy 250th, God Bless America!

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