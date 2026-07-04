American Faith & Freedom

American Faith & Freedom

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Timothy Winey's avatar
Timothy Winey
1d

And now they're stealing it back in MN.

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Jeff Johnson's avatar
Jeff Johnson
19h

I was quite unaware of this part of the history, thank you, Jim.

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