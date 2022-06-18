The term “Kool-Aid Drinkers” came from the infamous 1978 Jonestown, Guyana Massacre. The event represented one of the single most horrifying cases of lack of discernment ever recorded.

On November 18th of that year, the charismatic and delusional cult leader Jim Jones ordered nearly 1,000 men, women, and children to drink poisoned Kool-Aid. Many of Jone…