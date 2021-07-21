Is Andy Stanley a False Teacher?
Andy Stanley is particularly dangerous because of his name and his powerful influence in the mainstream church community.
Andy Stanley, the son of the legendary preacher Charles Stanley, is the pastor of North Point Community Church in Alpharetta, Georgia. He is a highly influential church growth leader who teaches pastors how to build megachurches. According to Outreach Magazine, North Point Community is now the largest church in America.
While his father has faithfully ta…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to American Faith & Freedom to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.