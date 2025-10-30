American Faith & Freedom

American Faith & Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Johnson's avatar
Jeff Johnson
1d

We are not called to be passive in our walk, we are to be intentional and active. I believe it is a dereliction of duty not to vote.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jim McCraigh
DiKozak's avatar
DiKozak
19h

Christians have been taught by their very churches not to get involved with anything "political"-an absurd excuse to not engage in the hard work of supporting biblical principles.

I recently was involved in an effort to get signatures in the community statewide to remove sexually explicit books in the children's section of our public libraries. Efforts to do this in churches was lukewarm at best.

We soon discovered that we had lots of support from the folks that did not regularly attend church at all!!! Those non-church goers actually got us to our goal!!

You got to wonder....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jim McCraigh
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jim McCraigh
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture