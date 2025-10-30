“Therefore, to one who knows the right thing to do and does not do it, to him it is sin”. (James 4:17 NASB 95)

In America, those who identify as Christians comprise the majority of the electorate. If they were to vote in large enough numbers, they would change the direction of many of our blue cities, states, and even our entire country…

But, sadly, too many do not…

Recent research from the Cultural Research Center at Arizona Christian University indicates that millions of Christians don’t vote.

The research listed several reasons why Christians avoid the voting booth…

68% lack interest in politics and elections

57% dislike all major candidates

55% feel none of the candidates reflect their most important views

52% believe their vote will not make a difference

48% think the election results will be manipulated

These statistics reflect a deep crisis of disengagement and apathy toward the political process. As Christians, we are called to righteousness in every avenue of life, including governance.

When Christians vote in large enough numbers, it can overcome the cheaters.

And when Christians abandon the ballot box, they betray all of us.

One writer put it this way…

“Voting is not merely a civic duty; it is a moral act. It is the stewardship of influence. When Christians vote, they help shape laws that protect life, defend marriage, uphold justice, and preserve liberty. When they abstain, they allow others to shape those laws without the guidance of Scripture.

Christians must vote. Not out of partisanship, but out of obedience. Not because politics is perfect, but because righteousness demands participation. To sit out an election is not neutral; it is negligence. It is to say, ‘I don’t care.’

To ignore our civic responsibility is to ignore our spiritual responsibility. To vote is to love our neighbor. To vote is to defend the vulnerable. It matters to the unborn child. It matters to children. It matters to American families. It matters to the next generation. And it matters to God.”

This nation was founded on godly principles. If Christians will not defend them, who will?

Therefore, to one who knows the right thing to do and does not do it, to him it is sin. (James 4:17 NASB 95)

We cannot always vote for the “perfect candidate”, a Christian, or a particular personality type… instead, we do the best we can and leave the rest to God.

But, to not vote at all against the evils of abortion, corruption, and greed is to do as Paul wrote in Romans 1, “…is to give hearty approval to those who practice them.”

However, to vote is to say…

… As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord. (Joshua 24:15b NASB 95)

There is still time to vote with conviction this cycle, with early voting underway now and Election Day on November 4th.

What will you do?

