Jack Walker
10h

These things make me wonder about Trump.

1. Trump watered down the GOP platform, concerning abortion, marriage, and the 2nd amendment.

2. On July 8, 2024 Melania was part of a fundraiser for the Log Cabin Republicans, (an LGBTQ group) raising over 1.4 million dollars at her penthouse in New York City.

3. According to her memoir, Melania is pro-choice.

4. Trump gave us and takes credit for the COVID-19 vaccine.

5. Trump has shown support for LGBTQ+. (Romans 1:32 says anyone supporting such groups are worthy of death.)

6. Trump’s V.P. pick is married to a Hindu. According to Leo Hohmann, “Trump chose running mate J.D. Vance, a water boy for some of the world’s wealthiest and most dangerous technocrats”.

7. The Sikh prayer at the convention is a huge problem.

8. Trump is becoming “God like” and has a cult following.

The Sikh prayer given by Harmeet Dhillion at the convention and the marriage to a Hindu by the V.P. candidate is especially concerning.

The Bible says in the (10) Ten Commandments,

3 Thou shalt have no other gods before me.

4 Thou shalt not make unto thee any graven image, or any likeness of any thing that is in heaven above, or that is in the earth beneath, or that is in the water under the earth.

5 Thou shalt not bow down thyself to them, nor serve them: for I the Lord thy God am a jealous God, visiting the iniquity of the fathers upon the children unto the third and fourth generation of them that hate me;

In Deuteronomy chapter 28, God says he will curse Israel if they

put false gods before him.

““The Lord will send on you curses, confusion, and frustration in all that you undertake to do, until you are destroyed and perish quickly on account of the evil of your deeds, because you have forsaken me.”

‭‭Deuteronomy‬ ‭28‬:‭20‬ ‭ESV‬‬

It looks like we’re doing just that, (“evil of your deeds”). I see this as a big problem.

Jeff Johnson
10h

I've already voted. In fact, in the small town where I live, I was the very first person to vote when the polls opened last Tuesday.

