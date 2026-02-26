Is it a Sin to Not Vote?
It's not an option...
“Therefore, to one who knows the right thing to do and does not do it, to him it is sin”. (James 4:17 NASB 95)
In America, those who identify as Christians comprise the majority of the electorate. If they were to vote in large enough numbers, they would change the direction of many of our blue cities, states, and even our entire country…
But, sadly, too many do not…
Recent research from the Cultural Research Center at Arizona Christian University indicates that millions of Christians don’t vote.
The research listed several reasons why Christians avoid the voting booth…
68% lack interest in politics and elections
57% dislike all major candidates
55% feel none of the candidates reflect their most important views
52% believe their vote will not make a difference
48% think the election results will be manipulated
These statistics reflect a deep crisis of disengagement and apathy toward the political process. As Christians, we are called to righteousness in every avenue of life, including governance. Not liking a candidate is no excuse.
When Christians vote in large enough numbers, it can overcome the cheaters.
And when Christians abandon the ballot box, they betray all of us.
One writer put it this way…
“Voting is not merely a civic duty; it is a moral act. It is the stewardship of influence. When Christians vote, they help shape laws that protect life, defend marriage, uphold justice, and preserve liberty. When they abstain, they allow others to shape those laws without the guidance of Scripture.
Christians must vote. Not out of partisanship, but out of obedience. Not because politics is perfect, but because righteousness demands participation. To sit out an election is not neutral; it is negligence. It is to say, ‘I don’t care.’
To ignore our civic responsibility is to ignore our spiritual responsibility. To vote is to love our neighbor. To vote is to defend the vulnerable. It matters to the unborn child. It matters to children. It matters to American families. It matters to the next generation. And it matters to God.”
This nation was founded on godly principles. If Christians will not defend them, who will?
Therefore, to one who knows the right thing to do and does not do it, to him it is sin. (James 4:17 NASB 95)
We cannot always vote for the “perfect candidate”, a Christian, or a particular personality type… instead, we do the best we can and leave the rest to God.
But, to not vote at all against the evils of abortion, corruption, human trafficking, and greed is to do as Paul wrote in Romans 1, “…is to give hearty approval to those who practice them.”
However, to vote is to say…
… As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord. (Joshua 24:15b NASB 95)
There is still time to vote with conviction this cycle, with early voting underway now and many state primaries in March and one in April. If you live in a state with open primaries, you have an even better chance to do what is right…
What will you do?
These things make me wonder about Trump.
1. Trump watered down the GOP platform, concerning abortion, marriage, and the 2nd amendment.
2. On July 8, 2024 Melania was part of a fundraiser for the Log Cabin Republicans, (an LGBTQ group) raising over 1.4 million dollars at her penthouse in New York City.
3. According to her memoir, Melania is pro-choice.
4. Trump gave us and takes credit for the COVID-19 vaccine.
5. Trump has shown support for LGBTQ+. (Romans 1:32 says anyone supporting such groups are worthy of death.)
6. Trump’s V.P. pick is married to a Hindu. According to Leo Hohmann, “Trump chose running mate J.D. Vance, a water boy for some of the world’s wealthiest and most dangerous technocrats”.
7. The Sikh prayer at the convention is a huge problem.
8. Trump is becoming “God like” and has a cult following.
The Sikh prayer given by Harmeet Dhillion at the convention and the marriage to a Hindu by the V.P. candidate is especially concerning.
The Bible says in the (10) Ten Commandments,
3 Thou shalt have no other gods before me.
4 Thou shalt not make unto thee any graven image, or any likeness of any thing that is in heaven above, or that is in the earth beneath, or that is in the water under the earth.
5 Thou shalt not bow down thyself to them, nor serve them: for I the Lord thy God am a jealous God, visiting the iniquity of the fathers upon the children unto the third and fourth generation of them that hate me;
In Deuteronomy chapter 28, God says he will curse Israel if they
put false gods before him.
““The Lord will send on you curses, confusion, and frustration in all that you undertake to do, until you are destroyed and perish quickly on account of the evil of your deeds, because you have forsaken me.”
Deuteronomy 28:20 ESV
It looks like we’re doing just that, (“evil of your deeds”). I see this as a big problem.
I've already voted. In fact, in the small town where I live, I was the very first person to vote when the polls opened last Tuesday.