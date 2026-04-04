American Faith & Freedom

American Faith & Freedom

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Jack Walker's avatar
Jack Walker
2dEdited

If you believe in God’s sovereignty, as I do, you realize the Muslim influence that we are seeing here in America is the result of our rebellion against a Holy God.

America, as a nation must repent and go back to being separated and Christian, exclusively. The term religion in the founding documents was not about Muslims, or Buddhist or other false deities. It was about the different Christian denominations.

If we continue down this path, expect this and much worse.

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3 replies by Jim McCraigh and others
Charles Summers's avatar
Charles Summers
2dEdited

I’m sure the infiltrator takes special pride when he penetrates and subverts a so-called “Christian” organization. He is the father of lies and there’s no truth in him.

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1 reply by Jim McCraigh
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