I was a Catholic Charities baby, adopted when I was 18 months old. For many years, I held the Catholic Charities in high esteem and even donated to their efforts… but never again.

Much of the current U.S. mass migration crisis stems from refugee resettlement programs promoted by third-party religious organizations, including the Catholic Charities… which receives substantial government funding. But in reality, these groups operate much like for-profit business enterprises.

To make things worse, many of these “immigrants” are military-age men with little or no desire to assimilate into our Judeo-Christian culture.

But it doesn’t end there… Islamic networks have begun to infiltrate refugee resettlement charities, exploit migration systems, and advance Sharia influence inside one or more Catholic Charities divisions.

Take the case of Utah… Muslims now effectively run the refugee services division of a Catholic Charities organization. A Muslim, Aden Batar, now serves as Director of Migration & Refugee Services of Catholic Community Services of Utah (CCS Utah).

The organization focuses on importing Muslim immigrants. It hires Somali, Iraqi, Afghan, and other Muslim migrants because they speak the languages and understand the cultures. Over time, these individuals rise through the ranks and take control. The lead Somali administrator also heads the local Islamic society and has gone so far as to issue statements in the name of the Catholic Community Services of Utah condemning the display of an American flag at a mosque.

Really?

This “Catholic” organization projects a Catholic identity, but in reality functions in part as a Muslim organization dedicated to bringing more Muslims into America.

Let me repeat that…

It projects a Catholic identity, but parts of it function as a Muslim organization dedicated to bringing more Islamists and their Sharia law practices into America.

This is not what Jesus has commanded us to do as the mission of the church…

Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, 20 and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you. And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age.” (Matthew 28:19-20 NASB95)

Consider also what Paul wrote to the Corinthians…

Do not be bound together with unbelievers; for what partnership have righteousness and lawlessness, or what fellowship has light with darkness? 15 Or what harmony has Christ with Belial, or what has a believer in common with an unbeliever? (2 Corinthians 6:14-15 NASB95)

By no means am I suggesting that non-believers, including Muslims, are not ever to be helped or rendered aid. What I am saying is not to bring them into an organization that claims to be Catholic.

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To quote writer Daniel Greenfield, “It’s not ‘charity’, and it’s not ‘welfare’, it is Jihad.”

Pray that they see the error in their ways…

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